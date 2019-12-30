A young man went delirious after being sexually abused by a priest and killed him by ramming a crucifix down his throat and suffocating him. The priest is said to have had a history of rumours and allegation surrounding him that dates back to the 1960s. The 19-year-old man was arrested in France on December 26 for killing the priest. The French officials are treating the case as a matter of revenge killing.

Roger Matassoli was a 91-year-old man who has been accused of assaulting at least four men including the victim Alexandre V and his father. The priest was attacked in his home in Agnetz, Oise, northern France. Alexandre is being accused of torture, murder and resisting the arrest.

Heartbreaking story by a victim's sister

When the body was found on November 4, there were signs of torture. The accused used to work as a housekeeper in the priest's house and was found trying to escape with the priest's car and was arrested on the same day. He was later transferred to a psychiatric facility because his mental health was weak during his arrest. Alexandre was officially charged on December 26.

According to the suspect's father, Stephane, he had attempted to kill himself after being abused by the priest. The father also said that the abuse had affected the whole family. His father had killed himself after finding out that his son was abused by Matassoli. Alexandre and his father were abused by Matassoli while Colette recollected that her brothers were attacked by Matassoli.

Colette told franceinfo the detailed accounts of the attack that her brother had endured while caring for the parish priest. This was yet another shattered family who tried to get help from various notable figures including the bishop. But, everybody tried to silence Colette and her father while Matassoli continued his abuse and denied them to the public. The altar boys and the housekeepers had endured the abuse as they were asked to do various tasks without clothes and molested during family dinners.