A viral video that claims to show dead sex offender Jeffery Epstein burning a naked girl with a magnifying glass is found to be fake. The man in the video, who bears a startling resemblance to the dead sex offender, has left many netizens believing the bogus claim.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on a number of charges including trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual gratification between 2002 and 2005. He was found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell in August last year. The death of the 66-year-old was ruled as suicide by hanging.

What is the Claim Being Made in the Video?

The 20-second video clip has been in circulation on the various social media platforms since June. The caption accompanying the video says "Epstein burning/ torturing a young black woman with a magnifying glass."

The video clip shows a naked girl tied down on a grassy ground in broad daylight. Smaller magnifying glasses have been attached to her armpits, ankles and wrists through which sunlight could be seen seeping through.

A man, dressed in maroon t-shirt and blue jeans, holding a bigger magnifying glass moves it on the naked girl's body as she screams in pain. However, the man, who looks similar to the American paedophile, continues to move the magnifying glass.

Truth Behind the Viral Video

However, the man is the video is not Jeffery Epstein. The clip is part of a 26-minute long BDSM porn video featuring Drea Stakeout and Lew Rubens. The original video, titled 'Drea Morgan Stakeout Under Glass' is available on porn sites. A part of the video was also uploaded on Fly Height in July last year. The caption stated, "Bruh Wtf: Naked Woman Tied Down In The Sun And Tortured With Magnifying Glass!"

The viral video has led many netizens on various social media platforms including Reddit, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook into believing that the man in the video is indeed Epstein.

Kirby Sommers, who describes herself as sex slave survivor, tweeted: "A video of a man that looks like Jeffrey Epstein torturing a young girl with a tattoo on her thigh & pierced nipples has emerged. He has her tied down on the grass and is using a magnifying glass to burn her flesh. This is a ritualistic torture video on a porn site."

"For yall Democrats who think Jeffrey Epstein island was just some made up conspiracy.... #jeffreyepstein burning a girl with a magnifying glass like it's nothing like he's just making s'mores or something," wrote another user.