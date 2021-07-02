Is Sex/Life Actor Adam Demos' Penis in Full-Frontal Shower Scene in Netflix Series Real?

Netflix's new series Sex/Life actor Adam Demos is leaving viewers uncontrollable with his bold character Brad Simon, the man in Billie Connelly's fantasy in the hot new show. Sex/Life featuring Adam Demos is all about a bored mother played by Sarah Shahi who yearns for the wild, hot sex-filled party days from her youth with her badass ex-boyfriend.

The X-rated scenes from the Netflix show have sent fans into a frenzy as Adam Demos flaunts his huge asset and Sarah Shahi flashes her nipples on camera. While Billie Connelly starts writing about her past experiences on her laptop to overcome the boredom of being a full-time mother, Brad on the other hand is in denial about his past.

Netflix series "Sex/Life" inspired by the novel "44 Chapters About 4 Men" written by BB Easton, is no less than soft porn. In one of the episodes of Sex/Life, Brad and Cooper are seen showering at the gym giving viewers a sneak peek of everything, including the handsome Adam Demos' huge penis.

Adam Demos' Penis in the Full-Frontal Naked Shower Scene

It is hard to believe if Aussie actor Adam Demos' penis in the full-frontal naked shower scene in the Netflix Series was for real. Well, if you are wondering when it happens, it's at 19:50 minutes of the episode. The explicit sex scenes from the series have left viewers wondering if Sex/Life is sexier than Michele Morrone's "365 Days," the erotic film that remained in Netflix's top 10 for weeks last year.

Sarah Shahi Making Out With Adam Demos in Sex/Life

Moreover, Sarah Shahi's character Billie Connelly is too hot to handle as she strips nude and indulges in sex with multiple partners including Adam Demos for the sake of fulfilling her lust in the series. But, the loving and caring husband Cooper played by Mike Vogel discovers Billie's X-rated fantasy blog on her laptop and uses it as an instruction manual to fulfill his wife's wildest sexual desires.

SexLife Trailer: Watch Video

During an interview Demos revealed that he was totally comfortable flaunting his asset on TV. "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute," Demos said adding that there was an intimacy coordinator on-set in order to ensure the actor and his fellow Sex-Life co-stars were comfortable with filming every sex scene for the new Netflix series.

Read more