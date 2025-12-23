Sevier County Teacher Arrested for Raping Her Student, Exchanging Explicit Texts with Others on Snapchat

A Sevier County Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of minors involving her students.

Ashley Palmer, 42 is facing two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and two charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, which court records specify are from sending sexual photos or videos to at least one underage boy over Snapchat.

According to court records obtained by WBIR, for one of the charges, these communications were exchanged from July 1 to sometime in December 2025, and for the other, they happened between Aug. 1 and sometime in December 2025. She was an 8th-grade ELA teacher at Sevier County Junior High.

The records confirmed that these minors were students in the Sevier County School System, which is the school system where Palmer was employed.

The records also state that, for both charges of statutory rape, there was "more than one instance of sexual intercourse" with the underage boys that occurred between July 14 and Dec. 11, 2025, for one of the charges, and between Sept. 10 and Dec. 17, 2025, for the other. They also noted that all of these incidents took place in Sevier County.

Detectives arrested Palmer on Friday afternoon, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

A statement issued by Sevier County School System Superintendent Stephanie Huskey dated Friday, Dec. 19, said: