Severed Head Found on Street in Edinburgh's Cowgate after Pensioner Is Hit by Bus as Police Lock Down City Center

An elderly person died after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh's Cowgate area on Saturday night. This incident comes amid reports of a "severed head" found in the city's Old Town, with unsettling images appearing online and forensic tents set up along the area. Police Scotland cited a "road traffic incident," leading to nearby streets being cordoned off.

Authorities have now confirmed that the accident involved a single-decker bus in Edinburgh. Police flooded central Edinburgh, ordering pubs and restaurants to evacuate as they assessed the situation. Dozens of officers were dispatched to the Cowgate shortly after 8 p.m., following reports of a "severed head" found on a nearby street.

Gory Scene

At the scene, forensic teams set up two separate tents. Katie McLaughlin from Dumfries was in Bannerman's Bar on the Cowgate with friends when they were locked inside around 8 p.m.

The 31-year-old told the Daily Record: "We were in Bannermans having a drink and went to leave but a member of the staff stopped us. He said police were outside and a severed head had been found in the Cowgate. I almost laughed because it's Halloween weekend and I thought it was a prank. We went to the bar where the staff said, no, it's real.

"They said that the police had ordered them to shut the pub. They then let us all leave by the back door but we were able to have a look down the street.

"I saw three police cars and five police officers and a small silver tent. The police were taping off the area."

Another eyewitness recalled: "Police just appeared and started putting tape up. Whatever it is, it looks pretty serious. There doesn't look to be any cars inside the cordon anyway."

This comes after a woman claiming she was being arrested for an unrelated matter when officers suddenly rushed away to respond to the new incident. She described the officers' expressions as turning "white," and said, " I can confirm the two officers who arrested me and dropped me off pronto had to attend the incident in Edinburgh and I heard it all. It's real guys.

"They dropped me on the village main street doing 100mph minimum to get to Edinburgh. [And] when I say their faces went white, they looked terrified of what they [were] about to see."

Police Scramble to Control Situation

Police have not commented on the woman's claims. In an earlier statement, they confirmed they had looked into reports of a "severed head" in the city center, with witnesses describing the scene as "gruesome."

Police Scotland said in the statement: "Officers in Edinburgh are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in the Cowgate area of the city. Shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2, we responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Blair Street, Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row are currently closed, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice."