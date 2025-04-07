Several Visas of International Students and Recent Graduates from California Universities Revoked: Report

The Trump administration has revoked visas for at least three dozen more international students and recent graduates from prestigious California universities, as it intensifies its focus on anti-Israel demonstrators.

Stanford University, along with multiple campuses within the University of California system, confirmed to NBC News that members of their academic communities have been affected by the ongoing enforcement effort. This crackdown began last month with the widely publicized detention of Columbia University graduate and activist Mahmoud Khalil. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that 300 student visas have been rescinded, arguing that these people should be removed from the U.S. for creating what he described as a "ruckus."

More Students Axed from Staying in US

Stanford University officials confirmed that four current students and two recent graduates had their visas revoked, according to the report. The university noted that it is providing them with "external legal assistance."

At the same time, the Trump administration has taken action against 35 students and alumni from California state universities.

In a statement to NBC News, the University of California described the deportation risk facing students at several of its campuses as a "fluid" situation. "And we continue to monitor and assess its implications for the UC community and the people affected," the University of California administration said.

"We are committed to doing what we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law."

UC Berkeley said that two undergraduate students, two graduate students, and two alumni had their visas revoked. Additionally, five students from UC San Diego and twelve individuals connected to UC Davis were also affected, according to the outlet.

"The federal government has not explained the reasons behind these terminations," UC Davis reportedly said. "We recognize that these actions are distressing for many in our campus community.

Out of the United States

UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk announced in a campus-wide email on Sunday that a total of six current students and six alumni had their visas revoked, according to the university's student newspaper, The Daily Bruin. "We recognize that these actions can bring feelings of tremendous uncertainty and anxiety to our community," Frenk wrote.

"We want our immigrant and international UCLA students, staff and faculty to know we support your ability to work, learn, teach and thrive here."

Officials in the Trump administration have vowed to target foreign-born activists who express views they believe pose a threat to national security.

Protesters involved in anti-Israel demonstrations have come under federal investigation as part of the White House's broader push to combat what it claims is rising antisemitism on college campuses.