Seventeen Beats BTS Record to Become the K-Pop Group With the Highest Preorders for its Album

BTS is known as the most popular K-Pop group across the world. They have created a maximum number of records in the K-Pop category. However, one of their records has been broken now by another K-pop boy band Seventeen.

The band popular for its rocking dance move has announced its comeback on April 24th. The group is returning with their new album after 10 months. The teaser pictures and clips of their new mini album are already released. The 13-member group has fans swooning over these pictures and video clips.

Coming to the big news, pre-orders for their albums started soon after the announcement of their comeback.

The group easily broke its own record very easily and after surpassing it SEVENTEEN managed to beat groups like BTS, Stray Kids, and TXT to set the record for the most pre-ordered K-pop album of all time with 4.64 million pre-orders. Yes, you read that right! SEVENTEEN now holds the record for the most pre-ordered album in Korean history.

The record had previously been held by BTS' 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7, which received a whopping 4.02 million pre-orders.

On the one hand, the group's fans known as CARATS are celebrating this great achievement and on the other they are also worried about concert tickets, as the high anticipation is bound to affect the sales of the ticket, and it would be difficult to get one.

In recent months group members were busy with their solo songs. The Album titled FML is their 10th mini album. Featuring their first-ever double title track, F*ck My Life and Super, the album has been raising excitement among fans.