Setback for Trump? Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks US President's Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship, Calling It 'Blatantly Unconstitutional'

A federal judge in Seattle has halted former President Donald Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional."

US District Judge John Coughenour issued the ruling during a hearing on Thursday. The case, brought by several states, argues that the order violates the Constitution. Arizona, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington are among the states challenging the action.

The order, signed on Trump's Inauguration Day, was set to take effect on February 19. It sought to restrict birthright citizenship to children born to US citizens or lawful residents, excluding those born to undocumented immigrants or individuals on temporary visas. This could have affected over 250,000 children annually.

The lawsuit, supported by 22 states and immigrant rights groups, claims the executive order undermines the 14th Amendment. This amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born on US soil, a principle known as jus soli, which has shaped US immigration policy for over a century.

Judge Coughenour, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, questioned Justice Department lawyer Brett Shumate about the legal basis for the order. When Shumate requested more time to present arguments, the judge insisted that the hearing was the appropriate venue for such discussions.

In his ruling, Coughenour emphasized that the order clearly contradicts the Constitution and called it one of the most evidently unconstitutional actions he had seen.

The Justice Department argued the order had not caused harm yet since it only applied to future births. However, the judge's temporary block prevents its implementation, citing concerns over constitutional protections.

This marks the first legal challenge to Trump's controversial executive order, with its fate now uncertain as the case progresses.