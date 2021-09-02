Serial Egg Thrower in Chicago Fired from Job After Victims Make a Facebook Group to Track Him Down

A serial egg thrower who carried out a series of attacks in Chicago has been fired from his job after his victims came together via a Facebook group.

The Facebook group managed to track down the truck the culprit used in the attacks to a business on the Southwest Side.



Chicago Egg Hunters

Over the past few months, dozens of Chicago residents reported being attacked by a man throwing eggs from a moving truck in as many as 86 separate attacks that took place mostly on Chicago's North Side.

Moshe Tamssot created a Facebook group to post information of the attacks. The group, Chicago Egg Hunters, racked up a total of 730 members, many of whom said they were either attacked or were the intended targets of the egging. The members shared information of the attacks on the group and nearly every victim mentioned a white truck.

The egg thrower was also captured on surveillance camera footage launching an attack on two pedestrians as they walked by a business.

The Chicago Police Department also said it was aware of the egg attacks and encouraging victims to report such incidents at cpdtip.com. "We are aware of several incidents in which victims have reported to police that an unknown offender(s) in a vehicle threw an egg at them," police spokesperson Tom Ahern told Block Club Chicago. "No serious injuries were reported."

Member of the Facebook group started sharing photos of the white truck used in the attacks and its license plate, allowing others to track it down to a furniture store on the Southwest Side.



Egg Thrower 'Terminated' from Job

The culprit's now-former employer was notified of the egg attacks that were being carried out using the truck on Monday and saidhe was "unaware" that the deliver "driver was engaged in this unauthorized conduct."

The store, Value Home Furniture, released the following statement obtained by CBS Local: "The company was unaware that this driver was engaged in this unauthorized conduct. The driver was promptly terminated upon his wrongful actions being brought to the attention of the company. The company has no further comment at this time." The driver has not yet been charged.