Serendipity's Embrace Episode 6 Recap, Reviews, Reactions 

Serendipity's Embrace episode 6 aired on tvN on Tuesday (August 6) at 8:40 pm KST. It followed Kang Hoo Young and Lee Hong Joo as they began a new journey together. The chapter also focussed on the complicated relationship between Son Kyung Taek and Kim Hye Ji. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Serendipity's Embrace episode 6 kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists. The romantic comedy-drama picked up from where it left off in episode 5. Hong Joo and Hoo Young began a new journey together. When they were enjoying their days together, their loved ones felt anxious. Uncle Wook received a call from his sister about his nephew's big decision.

Hoo Young's mother never let him decide anything. So, when Uncle Wook heard about his nephew's resignation, he knew things wouldn't be easy for the onscreen couple. He asked the male lead to be alert and tried convincing him to change his decision. But Hoo Young planned to follow his heart and stay in Korea. He did not want to go back to the US.

The Game Changer

The onscreen couple faced an unexpected change due to Hoo Young's mother. After realizing that her son wouldn't return to the US because of his girlfriend, she reached Korea to analyze the situation. The businesswoman decided to manage her business from the East Asian country until her son changed his decision. She knew Hong Joo was the reason behind Hoo Young's big decision.

The flashback reveals why Hoo Young left the country when he was in high school. His mother knew everything about the secret crush he had on Hong Joo. She wanted her son to focus on his future. The only way to separate the onscreen couple was to send him abroad. Will she succeed in her plan this time? Watch the last two episodes of Serendipity's Embrace next week to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

Serendipity's Embrace Episode 6 Reviews and Reactions

So, is this how mature people fall in love? Their date didn't go as expected. One had to switch dresses for her friend. One had to go because of work. No ugly petty fights. They just left with the thought of seeing each other again tomorrow.

At this point, this drama is giving me mixed feelings, I don't know whom I should resent. Joon Ho maybe, is the second lead here. But I'm feeling sad, only if he would've told her he's ill. If it wasn't for Hoo Young I would've shipped them.

This kind of friendship is so rare to see in a K-drama. At first, I was expecting Sang Pil to have a secret crush on either Hye Ji or Hong Joo since that's a normal thing. But turns out their relationship is pure.

With two more episodes to go next week, the pacing and development of their love story are annoyingly slow. It was cute when it started but now I'm just frustrated at how this dude can't just man up! He keeps saying the wrong things!

I'd like to believe the reason this scene feels so natural is because they're not acting at all. Jong Hyeop made an ad-lib and played with Soo Hyun's hair because he found it fascinatingly fluffy that day.

With Hoo Young's mom in the frame, #SerendipitysEmbrace suddenly turns from modern romance drama to 2000's romance drama. Just stay in the US if you are not gonna give your blessings. Your son is 29 years old. Let him live his life.

Why not use the sick card as an excuse for how poorly he treated the FL years ago? Sorry, but that ain't flying with me. The dad of her bestie was right. Whatever happened he should have had the decency to tell her properly or break it off with her.

I feel for Jun Ho to some extent, but he brought this on himself by not being honest. I'm glad someone finally told him to stop. We've seen this scenario before.

The way he stands up for Hong Ju truly warms my heart. After being left by her family so young, she was lucky enough to be loved and cherished. It's comforting to know that Hong Ju was never truly alone.