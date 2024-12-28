The SEOULCon APAN Star Awards 2024 winners will be announced at Art Hall 1 of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) on Saturday (December 28). The annual award ceremony will begin with a live broadcast for K-drama fans worldwide.

The nominees for this year were announced earlier this month, and drama lovers are curious to know who will take home the grand prize. The Judge From Hell, Queen of Tears, Marry My Husband, Lovely Runner, and Good Partner are the top contenders for the SEOULCon APAN Star Awards 2024. Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won and Lovely Runner actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are among the nominees for the Top Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama for actors.

The annual award ceremony will not have red carpet arrivals. The main award ceremony will begin at 8:00 PM KST. It will be streamed live through the official YouTube channel.

SEOULCon APAN Star Awards 2024 Winners:

Best Drama

Korea–Khitan War (KBS2)

Good Partner (SBS)

Queen of Tears (tvN)

Play Boyhood (Coupang)

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (tvN)

Best Director

Song Yeon Hwa for Doubt

Yoon Jong Ho for Lovely Runner

Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood

Jeon Woo Sung for Korea-Khitan War

Jung Ji In for Jeongyeon: The Star is Born

Best Writer

Park Kyung Hwa for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Park Ji Eun for Queen of Tears

Lee Nam Gyu for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Lee Si Eun for Lovely Runner

Choi Yoo Na for Good Partner

Choi Hyo Bi for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Male Top Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama

Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears

Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner

Im Si Wan for Boyhood

Ji Sung for Connection

Ji Chang Wook for Welcome to Samdalri

Female Top Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama

Kim Ji Won for Queen of Tears

Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

Lee Ha Nee for Knight Flower

Jang Na Ra for Good Partner, and My Happy Ending

Male Top Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama

Kim Jung Hyun for Iron Family

Baek Sung Hyun for Su Ji and U Ri

Uhm Ki Joon for The Escape of the Seven

Ji Hyun Woo for Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Choi Soo Jong for Korea-Khitan War

Female Top Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama

Geum Sae Rok for Iron Family

Uhm Hyun Kyung for The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Uie for Live Your Own Life

Im Soo Hyang for Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Ham Eun Jung for Su Ji and U Ri

Male Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama

Byun Yo Han for Snow White Must Die – Black Out

Ahn Bo Hyun for Flex X Cop

Lee Dong Hwi for Chief Detective 1958

Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband

Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower

Female Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama

Go Min Si for Sweet Home 2, and The Frog

Park Shin Hye for The Judge From Hell

Shin Ye Eun for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Lee Mi Sook for Queen of Tears

Jung Eun Chae for Your Honor, and Jeongyeon: The Star is Born

Male Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama

Kim Dong Jun for Korea-Khitan War

Seo Jun Young for The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Yoon Sun Woo for The Third Marriage

Lee Won Jong for Korea-Khitan War

Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War

Female Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama

Oh Hyun Kyung for Su Ji and U Ri

Yoon Hae Young for The Third Marriage

Lee Hyo Na for Unpredictable Family

Lim Ju Eun for The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Cha Hwa Yeon for Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actor

Kim Seon Ho for The Tyrant

Lee Sang Woon for My Trouble-Maker Mom

Lee Sang Yi for Spice Up Our Love

Jung Sang Hoon for The Pork Cutlets

Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actress

Kim Jung Young for My Trouble-Maker Mom

Jeon Hye Bin for The Pork Cutlets

Jung In Sun for Grand Shining Hotel

Han Ji Hyeon for Spice Up Our Love

Male Acting Award

Kwak Dong Yeon for Queen of Tears

Kim In Kwon for Judge From Hell

Park Ji Hwan for Queen Woo, and Seoul Busters

Seo Hyun Chul for Welcome to Samdalri, and Boyhood

Yoo Jae Myung for Uncle Samsik, and No Way Out : The Roulette

Jeon Bae Soo for Dear Hyeri, and Queen of Tears

Female Acting Award

Kim Jung Nan for Queen of Tears

Seo Yi Sook for Red Swan

Lee Jung Eun for Miss Night and Day

Lee Hye Young for Bittersweet Hell

Jung Young Joo for Lovely Runner, and Miss Night and Day

Han Ye Ri for Doubt

Best New Actor

Kim Jung Jin for Boyhood, and Doubt

Roh Jae Won for Doubt, and Daily Dose of Sunshine

Baek Si Hoo for Miss Night and Day

Lee Seung Hyub for Lovely Runner

Lee Si Woo for Boyhood, and Perfect Family

Heo Nam Jun for Sweet Home 3, and Your Honor

Best New Actress

Kang Mina for Welcome to Samdalri

Kang Hye Won for Boyhood

Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers

Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game

Jo Yoon Soo for The Tyrant

Chae Won Bin for Doubt

Best Young Actor

Kim Kang Hoon for Death's Game, and Goodbye Earth

Moon Sung Hyun for Queen of Tears

Shin Seo Woo for Family By Choice

Lee Joo Won for Queen of Tears, and My Sweet Mobster

Best Young Actress