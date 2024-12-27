How to Watch SEOULCon APAN Star Awards 2024 Live Online?

Several beloved K-pop artists and bands will gather in Seoul for the SEOULCon APAN Star Awards 2024. The ceremony will be held at Art Hall 1 of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) on Saturday (December 28). It could be telecast live on tvN and streamed on TVING.
Korean drama lovers without cable connection can get all the updates about the annual award show on the official social media platforms, including X. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.
K-dramas aired on various platforms, including broadcast channels, cable networks, OTT, and web dramas, between November 2023 and October 2024 will be honored during the annual award show. The nominees for this year include The Judge From Hell, Queen of Tears, Marry My Husband, Lovely Runner, and Good Partner. Queen of Tears is the leading nominee going into the glam event with 10 nods, followed by Lovely Runner with six nods.
As always, the star-studded ceremony will feature a lineup of performers and performers. The glam event will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a unique stage performance.
SEOULCon APAN Star Awards 2024 Nomination List:
Best Drama
- Korea–Khitan War (KBS2)
- Good Partner (SBS)
- Queen of Tears (tvN)
- Play Boyhood (Coupang)
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (tvN)
Best Director
- Song Yeon Hwa for Doubt
- Yoon Jong Ho for Lovely Runner
- Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood
- Jeon Woo Sung for Korea-Khitan War
- Jung Ji In for Jeongyeon: The Star is Born
Best Writer
- Park Kyung Hwa for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
- Park Ji Eun for Queen of Tears
- Lee Nam Gyu for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Lee Si Eun for Lovely Runner
- Choi Yoo Na for Good Partner
- Choi Hyo Bi for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
Male Top Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama
- Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner
- Im Si Wan for Boyhood
- Ji Sung for Connection
- Ji Chang Wook for Welcome to Samdalri
Female Top Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama
- Kim Ji Won for Queen of Tears
- Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
- Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Lee Ha Nee for Knight Flower
- Jang Na Ra for Good Partner, and My Happy Ending
Male Top Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama
- Kim Jung Hyun for Iron Family
- Baek Sung Hyun for Su Ji and U Ri
- Uhm Ki Joon for The Escape of the Seven
- Ji Hyun Woo for Beauty and Mr. Romantic
- Choi Soo Jong for Korea-Khitan War
Female Top Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama
- Geum Sae Rok for Iron Family
- Uhm Hyun Kyung for The Brave Yong Su Jeong
- Uie for Live Your Own Life
- Im Soo Hyang for Beauty and Mr. Romantic
- Ham Eun Jung for Su Ji and U Ri
Male Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama
- Byun Yo Han for Snow White Must Die – Black Out
- Ahn Bo Hyun for Flex X Cop
- Lee Dong Hwi for Chief Detective 1958
- Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband
- Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower
Female Excellence Award in Mid-Length Drama
- Go Min Si for Sweet Home 2, and The Frog
- Park Shin Hye for The Judge From Hell
- Shin Ye Eun for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
- Lee Mi Sook for Queen of Tears
- Jung Eun Chae for Your Honor, and Jeongyeon: The Star is Born
Male Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama
- Kim Dong Jun for Korea-Khitan War
- Seo Jun Young for The Brave Yong Su Jeong
- Yoon Sun Woo for The Third Marriage
- Lee Won Jong for Korea-Khitan War
- Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War
Female Excellence Award in Long-Form Drama
- Oh Hyun Kyung for Su Ji and U Ri
- Yoon Hae Young for The Third Marriage
- Lee Hyo Na for Unpredictable Family
- Lim Ju Eun for The Brave Yong Su Jeong
- Cha Hwa Yeon for Beauty and Mr. Romantic
Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actor
- Kim Seon Ho for The Tyrant
- Lee Sang Woon for My Trouble-Maker Mom
- Lee Sang Yi for Spice Up Our Love
- Jung Sang Hoon for The Pork Cutlets
Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actress
- Kim Jung Young for My Trouble-Maker Mom
- Jeon Hye Bin for The Pork Cutlets
- Jung In Sun for Grand Shining Hotel
- Han Ji Hyeon for Spice Up Our Love
Male Acting Award
- Kwak Dong Yeon for Queen of Tears
- Kim In Kwon for Judge From Hell
- Park Ji Hwan for Queen Woo, and Seoul Busters
- Seo Hyun Chul for Welcome to Samdalri, and Boyhood
- Yoo Jae Myung for Uncle Samsik, and No Way Out : The Roulette
- Jeon Bae Soo for Dear Hyeri, and Queen of Tears
Female Acting Award
- Kim Jung Nan for Queen of Tears
- Seo Yi Sook for Red Swan
- Lee Jung Eun for Miss Night and Day
- Lee Hye Young for Bittersweet Hell
- Jung Young Joo for Lovely Runner, and Miss Night and Day
- Han Ye Ri for Doubt
Best New Actor
- Kim Jung Jin for Boyhood, and Doubt
- Roh Jae Won for Doubt, and Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Baek Si Hoo for Miss Night and Day
- Lee Seung Hyub for Lovely Runner
- Lee Si Woo for Boyhood, and Perfect Family
- Heo Nam Jun for Sweet Home 3, and Your Honor
Best New Actress
- Kang Mina for Welcome to Samdalri
- Kang Hye Won for Boyhood
- Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers
- Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Jo Yoon Soo for The Tyrant
- Chae Won Bin for Doubt
Best Young Actor
- Kim Kang Hoon for Death's Game, and Goodbye Earth
- Moon Sung Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Shin Seo Woo for Family By Choice
- Lee Joo Won for Queen of Tears, and My Sweet Mobster
Best Young Actress
- Kim Do Eun for Welcome to Samdalri
- Park So Yi for The Atypical Family
- Ahn Se Bin for A Shop for Killers
- Oh Eun Seo for Family By Choice