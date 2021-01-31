The 30th edition of prestigious Seoul Music Awards will take place on Sunday, 31 January. The event is organized by Sports Seoul, under the supervision of the Seoul Music Awards committee.

The awards ceremony will begin with the red carpet at 5 pm KST. The main event commences at 6.50 pm KST which is likely to end at 22.40 pm KST.

The Seoul Music Awards was started in 1990 to honor the talents from the Korean music industry. Known as the Korean Grammy Awards, the awards are based on numerous albums released during the year, combined with 30% of mobile votes and 40% of digital downloads and album sales, besides 30 percent judges' scores.

The prizes are given for the categories mentioned below:

Grand Prize,

Best Album,

Best Sound Source

Rookie of the Year

Best Ballad

Best OST

Best R&B

Best Hip Hop

Best Trot

Best Band

Popularity Award

K-Wave Popularity Award

Show & Culture Award

Discovery of the Year

Dance Performance Award

the Fandom School Award

Lineup, Presenters and Voting

The lineup of the event are yet to be announced, but it is expected to be a star-studded event which will have the presence of some of the big names from the K-pop industry. SM Entertainment's Kim Heechul, South Korean comedian Shing Dong-yup and Girls' Generation's Soo-young are the emcees of the event.

The voting period started on 11th December 2020 and ended on 24th January. The list of nominees is based on the record of albums and digital sounds released from January to December 2020.

Live Streaming

The event will be held on Sunday at 18:50 pm KST (UTC+09:00). The audience in South Korean can watch the event live on KBSdrama, KBSjoy, KBSw and on U+IDOL Live app. The overseas fans can catch the action as it happens by following this link.

Nominees

Main Award

AB6IX – 'VIVID'

Apink – 'LOOK'

APRIL – 'Da Capo'

ASTRO – 'GATEWAY'

ATEEZ – 'ZERO : FEVER Part.1'

Baekhyun – 'Delight'

Baek Ji Young – 'I still love you a lot'

BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That'

BOL4 – 'Puberty Book Ⅱ Pum'

BTS – 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'

Chungha – 'PLAY'

CIX – 'Hello, Strange Time'

DAY6 – 'The Book of Us : The Demon'

DreamCatcher – 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language'

EXO – 'EXO PLANET #5 –EXplOration– Live Album'

GFRIEND – '回:LABYRINTH'

(G)I-DLE – 'DUMDi DUMDi'

GOT7 – 'DYE'

Ha Sung Woon – 'Twilight Zone'

Hwasa – 'María'

ITZY – 'IT'z ME'

IU – 'eight'

IZ*ONE – 'BLOOM*IZ'

Jessi – 'NUNA'

Kang Daniel – 'MAGENTA'

LOONA – "[#]"

MAMAMOO – 'Dingga'

MONSTA X – 'FANTASIA X'

NCT – 'RESONANCE Pt.1'

NCT 127 – 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

NCT DREAM – 'RELOAD'

NU'EST – 'The Nocturne'

Oh My Girl – 'NONSTOP'

Park Ji Hoon – 'The W'

Park Jin Young – 'When We Disco'

Paul Kim – 'Maum, Pt. 2'

PENTAGON – 'WE:TH'

SEVENTEEN – 'Heng:garæ'

SF9 – '9loryUS'

Stray Kids – 'GO生 (GO LIVE)'

Sunmi – 'pporappippam'

Super Junior-D&E – 'BAD BLOOD'

Super Junior-K.R.Y. – 'When We Were Us'

Taemin – 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

Taeyeon – 'Happy'

The Boyz – 'CHASE'

TXT – 'MINISODE 1: BLUE HOUR'

TWICE – 'MORE & MORE'

VICTON – 'Mayday'

Zico – 'Any Song'

Rookie of the Year

Aespa – 'Black Mamba'

CRAVITY – 'HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE – SEASON 1.'

DRIPPIN – 'Boyager'

ENHYPEN – 'BORDER : DAY ONE'

GHOST9 – 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR'

Natty – 'NINETEEN'

P1Harmony – "DISHARMONY : STAND OUT"

SECRET NUMBER – 'Who Dis?'

STAYC – 'Star To A Young Culture'

TREASURE – 'THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER ONE'

Weeekly – 'We are'

WEi – 'IDENTITY: First Sight'

Trot Award

Jang Minho – 'Read and Ignored'

Jang Yoon Jung – 'To Destiny'

Jo Myung Sup – 'When the Flowers Bloom and the Bird Cry'

Jung Dong Won – 'Hit it off'

Kim Ho Joong – 'We Are Family'

Kim Soo Chan – 'Soo Chan Song Party'

Lim Young Woong – 'Trust in me'

Na Hoon Ah – 'Story of Nine'

Na Tae Joo – 'Train of Life'

Ryu Ji Kwang – 'Line 5 Woman'

Song Ga In – 'HwaRyuChoonMong'

SUPERFIVE – 'Hello'

Ballad Award

Ailee – 'I'm'

Baek Ji Young – 'I still love you a lot'

Car, the garden – 'All Night Long'

Huh Gak – 'Without you'

Im Chang Jung – 'Love should not be harsh on you'

Jang Beom June – 'Can't Sleep'

Jeon Sang Keun – 'One Step: Trace'

Kim Jae Hwan – 'Goodbye'

Kyuhyun – 'The Moment My Heart'

Noel – 'Suddenly'

Paul Kim – 'Hangover'

Sandeul – 'Slightly Tipsy'

R&B/Hip Hop Award

Baekhyun – 'Delight'

GIRIBOY – 'Like a Film'

Jessi – 'NUNA'

Lee Hi – 'HOLO'

LOCO – 'SOME TIME'

LUNCH – 'I Don't Need You'

MAKTUB – 'Red Moon : SUPERNOVA'

OVAN – 'I Need You'

Paul Kim – 'Maum, Pt. 2'

Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON – 'GANG Official Remix'

Zico – 'Any song'

OST Award

Baekhyun – 'My Love' ('Dr. Romantic 2' OST)

Baek Yerin – 'Here I Am Again' ('Crash Landing On You' OST)

Jo Jung Suk – 'Aloha' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Gaho – 'Start' ('Itaewon Class' OST)

Ha Hyun Woo – 'Diamond' ('Itaewon Class' OST)

Heize and Punch – 'Midnight' ('Do You Like Brahms' OST)

IU – 'Give You My Heart' ('Crash Landing On You' OST)

Jeon Mi Do – 'I Knew I Love' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Joy – 'Introduce me a good person' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Kim Feel – 'Someday, The Boy' ('Itaewon Class' OST)

Kyuhyun – 'Confession Is Not Flashy' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Lee Suhyun – 'In Your Time' ('It's Okay to Not Be Okay' OST)

Taeyeon – 'Kiss me' ('Do You Like Brahms?' OST)

Urban Zakapa – 'Beautiful My Love' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Wheein – 'With My Tears' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)