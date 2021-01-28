The 30th High1 Seoul Music Awards will be held on 31 January. Like all the events held in the last couple of months, this ceremony too is not open for the live crowd and fans can enjoy all the action on cable networks and live online.

Awards History:

The award show was founded in 1990 and presented annually by Sports Seoul for outstanding achievements and for excellence in the music industry. The awards are based on numerous albums released during the year, combined with 30% of mobile votes and 40% of digital downloads and album sales, besides 30 percent judges' scores.

The Seoul Music Awards has a long-standing reputation of being the most famous and popular K-Pop festival in Korea. The award show is dubbed as "Korean Grammy Awards" by K-pop fans across the globe. The "Muse Trophy" symbolizes the growth of Korean music industry over a quarter-century with the golden lady proudly holding a musical note.

The Categories

The Seoul Music Awards will recognize the Grand Prize, Best Album, Best Sound Source, Rookie of the Year, Best Ballad, Best OST, Best R&B, Best Hip Hop, Best Trot, Best Band, Popularity Award, K-Wave Popularity Award, Show & Culture Award, Discovery of the Year, Dance Performance Award, the Fandom School Award and the Main Awards. The list of nominees is based on the record of albums and digital sounds released from January to December 2020.

Apart from the Main Awards, Rookie of the Year Award, Popularity Award and K-Wave Popularity Award, all the other winners will be solely determined by the Seoul Music Awards committee and panel members.

Live Streaming:

The event will be held on Sunday at 18:50 pm KST (UTC+09:00). The audience in South Korean can watch the event live on KBSdrama, KBSjoy, KBSw and on U+IDOL Live app. The overseas fans can catch the action as it happens by following this link.

Lineup, Presenters and Voting

The lineup and the names of the presenters of the event are yet to be announced, but it is expected to be a star-studded event which will have the presence of some of the big names from the K-pop industry. The voting period started on 11th December 2020 and ended on 24th January,

Nominees

Main Award

AB6IX – 'VIVID'

Apink – 'LOOK'

APRIL – 'Da Capo'

ASTRO – 'GATEWAY'

ATEEZ – 'ZERO : FEVER Part.1'

Baekhyun – 'Delight'

Baek Ji Young – 'I still love you a lot'

BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That'

BOL4 – 'Puberty Book Ⅱ Pum'

BTS – 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'

Chungha – 'PLAY'

CIX – 'Hello, Strange Time'

DAY6 – 'The Book of Us : The Demon'

DreamCatcher – 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language'

EXO – 'EXO PLANET #5 –EXplOration– Live Album'

GFRIEND – '回:LABYRINTH'

(G)I-DLE – 'DUMDi DUMDi'

GOT7 – 'DYE'

Ha Sung Woon – 'Twilight Zone'

Hwasa – 'María'

ITZY – 'IT'z ME'

IU – 'eight'

IZ*ONE – 'BLOOM*IZ'

Jessi – 'NUNA'

Kang Daniel – 'MAGENTA'

LOONA – "[#]"

MAMAMOO – 'Dingga'

MONSTA X – 'FANTASIA X'

NCT – 'RESONANCE Pt.1'

NCT 127 – 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

NCT DREAM – 'RELOAD'

NU'EST – 'The Nocturne'

Oh My Girl – 'NONSTOP'

Park Ji Hoon – 'The W'

Park Jin Young – 'When We Disco'

Paul Kim – 'Maum, Pt. 2'

PENTAGON – 'WE:TH'

SEVENTEEN – 'Heng:garæ'

SF9 – '9loryUS'

Stray Kids – 'GO生 (GO LIVE)'

Sunmi – 'pporappippam'

Super Junior-D&E – 'BAD BLOOD'

Super Junior-K.R.Y. – 'When We Were Us'

Taemin – 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

Taeyeon – 'Happy'

The Boyz – 'CHASE'

TXT – 'MINISODE 1: BLUE HOUR'

TWICE – 'MORE & MORE'

VICTON – 'Mayday'

Zico – 'Any Song'

Rookie of the Year

Aespa – 'Black Mamba'

CRAVITY – 'HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE – SEASON 1.'

DRIPPIN – 'Boyager'

ENHYPEN – 'BORDER : DAY ONE'

GHOST9 – 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR'

Natty – 'NINETEEN'

P1Harmony – "DISHARMONY : STAND OUT"

SECRET NUMBER – 'Who Dis?'

STAYC – 'Star To A Young Culture'

TREASURE – 'THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER ONE'

Weeekly – 'We are'

WEi – 'IDENTITY: First Sight'

Trot Award

Jang Minho – 'Read and Ignored'

Jang Yoon Jung – 'To Destiny'

Jo Myung Sup – 'When the Flowers Bloom and the Bird Cry'

Jung Dong Won – 'Hit it off'

Kim Ho Joong – 'We Are Family'

Kim Soo Chan – 'Soo Chan Song Party'

Lim Young Woong – 'Trust in me'

Na Hoon Ah – 'Story of Nine'

Na Tae Joo – 'Train of Life'

Ryu Ji Kwang – 'Line 5 Woman'

Song Ga In – 'HwaRyuChoonMong'

SUPERFIVE – 'Hello'

Ballad Award

Ailee – 'I'm'

Baek Ji Young – 'I still love you a lot'

Car, the garden – 'All Night Long'

Huh Gak – 'Without you'

Im Chang Jung – 'Love should not be harsh on you'

Jang Beom June – 'Can't Sleep'

Jeon Sang Keun – 'One Step: Trace'

Kim Jae Hwan – 'Goodbye'

Kyuhyun – 'The Moment My Heart'

Noel – 'Suddenly'

Paul Kim – 'Hangover'

Sandeul – 'Slightly Tipsy'

R&B/Hip Hop Award

Baekhyun – 'Delight'

GIRIBOY – 'Like a Film'

Jessi – 'NUNA'

Lee Hi – 'HOLO'

LOCO – 'SOME TIME'

LUNCH – 'I Don't Need You'

MAKTUB – 'Red Moon : SUPERNOVA'

OVAN – 'I Need You'

Paul Kim – 'Maum, Pt. 2'

Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON – 'GANG Official Remix'

Zico – 'Any song'

OST Award

Baekhyun – 'My Love' ('Dr. Romantic 2' OST)

Baek Yerin – 'Here I Am Again' ('Crash Landing On You' OST)

Jo Jung Suk – 'Aloha' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Gaho – 'Start' ('Itaewon Class' OST)

Ha Hyun Woo – 'Diamond' ('Itaewon Class' OST)

Heize and Punch – 'Midnight' ('Do You Like Brahms' OST)

IU – 'Give You My Heart' ('Crash Landing On You' OST)

Jeon Mi Do – 'I Knew I Love' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Joy – 'Introduce me a good person' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Kim Feel – 'Someday, The Boy' ('Itaewon Class' OST)

Kyuhyun – 'Confession Is Not Flashy' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Lee Suhyun – 'In Your Time' ('It's Okay to Not Be Okay' OST)

Taeyeon – 'Kiss me' ('Do You Like Brahms?' OST)

Urban Zakapa – 'Beautiful My Love' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)

Wheein – 'With My Tears' ('Hospital Playlist' OST)