Finally, it is the time of the year to enjoy some live stage performances of popular artists from the music industry worldwide, including the K-Pop boy group BTS and Billy Ray Cyrus. Yes, the Grammys are here and the biggest names from the entertainment industry will be gathering to celebrate the biggest night for music this year.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be held at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, January 2020. The star-studded event will kick-start with a red carpet arrival at 7pm EST and it will be followed by the main award ceremony at 8 pm EST. Music lovers in the US can watch the show live online on CBS.

How to watch Grammys live online for free?

For people from other parts of the world, including India, Singapore, Russia, South Korea, Japan, and the UK, can watch the full award show for free by accessing the free seven-day trial of CBS All Access. Another option for live streaming the annual award ceremony for free is to subscribe to the free trial pack of various TV streaming sites, such as fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will also be broadcast live on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Who will be hosting the award ceremony and who are performing at it?

The Grammys 2020 will be hosted by Alicia Keys, and the biggest names from the music industry are lined up to perform at the annual award show. The singers and artists who are confirmed to perform at the star-studded event include Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Lil Nas X, Dipli Mason Ramsey, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin.

Why the BTS ARMY is not happy about the boy band's performance at the Grammys?

Immediately after CBS shared a glimpse of the K-Pop boy group's performance with Lil Nas X at the Grammys 2020, Twitter started flooding with messages about how the western music industry is not giving the young Korean heartthrobs a chance to showcase their talents to the world.

The international fanbase of the boy group was not happy to learn that their favourite K-Pop band is being used as "backup dancers" or 'background props". They started tweeted about it with the hashtag BTS deserve better. Check out the tweets below:

Check out the complete nomination list of Grammys 2020 here.