A Senate committee has successfully managed to verify all the materials it has reviewed from Hunter Biden's business partner Tony Bobulinski and found everything to be legitimate, according to a report on Wednesday. Bobulinski had deposited all the materials to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, according to a report in The Daily Caller.

Committee Chairman Senator Ron Johnson thus won't be calling Bobulinski anymore to testify before the November 3 US Presidential election. The committee reportedly said that it hasn't found any of the information and materials provided by Bobulinski that so far suggest to be false.

No Questioning Bobulinski

Bobulinski had accused Democratic candidate Joe Biden that he lied about his involvement in his son Hunter's overseas business deals. In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Hence, Bobulinski had said Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised. He was set to be probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee ahead of the elections.

However, now that the committee has reportedly said that the documents given by Bobulinski so far seem to be legitimate, he won't have to testify before the committee before the elections, as it continues to review all the materials provided by him, according to the media outlet.

Following his allegations, Bobulinski had handed over evidence to the FBI of meeting the former Vice President at least twice in the past in connection with business with his son Hunter.

A Pile of Documents and Evidences

The senate in a joint statement last had invited five people named in emails about Hunter's dealings in China and Ukraine. Bobulinski's allegations followed that. However, the Biden family hasn't denied the claims made by Bobulinski.

It was not immediately clear what exact material he proved to the senate. Bobulinski last week revealed three phones to reporters telling them that they spanned between 2015 and 2018 and that these phones were evidences that he would be providing the FBI. Bobulinski so far has made public over 900 documents that include e-mails and memos related to a failed business venture with Hunter and involved his father, who was always in the know about his son's dealings. However, none of the documents accuse Joe Biden of any wrongdoing.