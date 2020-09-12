President Donald Trump is fast closing in on rival Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, at least that is what fresh polls from Fox News and CNN show. According to a new poll by CNN, the political freefall Trump has been in for months has not only ended but trends have started swinging in his favor. Another national poll published by Fox News shows similar results with Biden now retaining only a single digit lead over Trump.

With just eight weeks left for the US presidential election, the new results have once again heated up the race between Trump and Biden. The past few months have seen Biden leading in almost all polls as Trump was heavily criticized for the way he handled the pandemic. However, things somewhat started changing since the Republican National Convention held last month.

Trump Bouncing Back

Trump has finally started inching up the favorability list, with Biden slowing losing the lead he had retained over the past few months. With just 53 days left for the election, a new Monmouth University survey published by Fox News shows Biden retaining just a single digit lead over Trump. The public opinion survey also indicates that slightly more voters now believe that Trump will win the presidential election.

The poll, which was conducted between September 3 and September 8, shows Biden leading Trump 51 percent to 44 percent among likely voters and holds a slightly wider 51 percent to 42 percent lead over Trump among the wide pool of registered voters.

However, majority of the voters believe that there are so-called secret Trump admirers, who keep their judgment to themselves and are likely to bring him back in power. Another finding in the poll shows that slightly more voters, with 48 percent to 43 percent margin, think Trump instead of Biden will win the presidential election.

A similar poll conducted by CNN also slows Trump not only regaining lost territory but also snatching a few from the former vice president and Democratic challenger. The news comes out of the Cook Political Report, one of the preeminent political handicapping services in the country. According to the report, two states, Florida and Nevada, have moved in favor of Trump lately.

The report states that Florida has moved from "lean Democrat" to "Toss Up," while Nevada went from "Likely Democrat" to "Lean Democrat," thus indicating Trump gaining preference among many in these two places. Moreover, Biden's Electoral College lead has narrowed to 279 to 187 for Trump. Biden was leading 308 to 187 till sometime back.

The Final Countdown

Needless to say, the race has finally started heating up. The last couple months before an election have historically been chaotic and somewhat unpredictable. But Trump definitely has put up a great show lately, for whatever reasons. Biden has been leading in almost all polls throughout the summer but the equations have started changing since the Republican National Convention held last month.

Trump's odds are now getting higher and not one but most polls reflect that. Also, the Economist updated its electoral model on Thursday, which now gives the President and edge over Biden. The model now gives Trump a better chance of winning than it did this summer. At the moment, the CNN poll of polls pegs Biden at 51 percent and Trump at 43 percent but things can further change over the next few weeks.