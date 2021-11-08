Mossad Thwarted Attack on Israeli Tourists by Iran in 3 African Countries: Report

The Mossad, reportedly, thwarted multiple attacks on Israeli tourist in at least three African countries by Iran, according to a report from Channel 12on Sunday night. According to the report, Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, made timely interventions on all the occasions and saved the lives of hundreds over the past few months.

The targets were reportedly Israeli tourists visiting Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana. Several arrests too have been made in connection to the planned attacks by the Iranian militants. Israelis have been targets of Iran lately and now they are unsafe even outside their country.

Mossad Saves Its People

According to the Channel 12 report, the Mossad thwarted the attacks on Israeli tourists in the three African countries and made at least five arrests. All the five suspects reportedly hold African passports. According to a report in the Jerusalem Post, Iran has been seeking to harm Israel or Israelis at sea, using cyberattacks and by attacking Israelis overseas.

So far it the threats were restricted within Israel but now they are being targeted overseas also, which has made Mossad extra alert to safeguard the Israelis.

There is an ongoing shadow war between the countries going back decades, but Iranian attacks spiked since November 2020, after the Islamic Republic's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated, allegedly by the Mossad.

Israel has been accusing Iran of attacking its people for some time now, with the latest being in early October. Israel at that time had alleged that Iran was trying to assassinate Israelis in Cyprus.

Counter Allegations

Iran has also been alleging Mossad for the several attacks including the assassination of its nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, last year in a car bomb. Besides, Iran has accused the Mossad of sabotaging its nuclear facilities in July last as well as in April and June this year.

The blame game has been going on for decades but bitterness among the two nations has only grown over the past year. Much like Israel's allegations of Tehran trying to assassinate Israelis in Cyrus, Iran also came up with similar allegations in 2012.

In 2012, there were plots made by Iran to target Israelis in Thailand, India, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kenya. Earlier this year Israeli diplomats were targeted in India but the mission once again failed.

According to Mossad, Iran will continue to target Israelis and Jews in spots where they believe security is weaker, at least until they feel like they have achieved some amount of revenge and deterrence against Israeli attacks on Iran.