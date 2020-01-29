Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, who won the Miss BumBum title for having the sexiest butts, has taken the internet by storm with her latest photo. She has shared an eye-popping picture of herself that has left everyone stunned. In the photo, Cortez is seen sitting on a bed giving a sultry pose. She wears a sexy orange string bikini set while her long tresses fall in the front covering her assets and private parts. The photo has racked up more than 21.5 likes and over 200 comments soon after it was uploaded on her official Instagram handle.

Cortez has been a treat to her fans with 2.1 million people following her on the social media platform praising her and expressing their love for her whenever she interacts with them through her posts. She almost makes hearts stop with her beauty and gorgeousness. Her super hot videos flaunting her famous butts make fans go into a frenzy.

Recently, Cortez created a buzz as she got her favorite footballer and Barcelona star Lionel Messi's face tattooed on her groin, which didn't really go down well with his wife. Cortez herself uploaded the tattoo video on her official Instagram later. The video garnered several views and fans poured in their comments lauding the model.

The video bagged above 100 likes and views. While most of the diva's fans shared kissing and love emojis on her video post, one among them wrote that it wasn't a good idea to get Messi's face tattooed. Cortez is also popular for her fitness and workout videos.

Cortez sometimes makes fans go gaga over her fitness and workout routine.