Selena Gomez sure seems busy with the release of her new hit songs. But amidst all the success, Selena has dropped a bombshell of a confession.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer apparently revealed that she hopes that her ex Justin Bieber listens to her new song. The song is supposedly inspired by her break up with Justin Bieber.

"Yeah, I do [want him to listen]," she revealed in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. "And here's the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful."

Reportedly, Selena recently dropped the dramatic ballad to "Lose You To Love Me" — which, unmistakably, makes reference to her lengthy on-again, off-again romance with Justin. In the song, she states "you replaced us in two months," which fits with the timeline: Justin and Selena last broke things off in March of last year, and he was already back with Hailey Baldwin in June.

She added that her intentions are never evil. They just aren't. She went on to say that she doesn't even know how to do that. Her intentions can be a bit snappy but she always wants to come from a place that's genuine, and when she feels like some things haven't been said, then, she gets to turn things into art.

Justin Bieber got married to Hailey Baldwin in a second wedding ceremony recently. But it looks like the Canadian singer's wedding to Hailey Baldwin isn't bringing her down. In fact, her new songs seem to be proof of that.