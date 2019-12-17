Selena Gomez, who has made a mark with her latest song 'Lose Me to Love You' has recently announced the release date of her upcoming album RARE. As per Selena's post on social media, the album is all set to be launched on January 10.

The 27-year-old American singer seems to be on fire lately and is now ready to surprise her fans across the globe with her new album. Reportedly, the new album is said to be Selena's one of the most honest works to date.

The diva is excited to launch her next album

'Cut You Off', 'Vulnerable', 'People You Know', 'Let Me Get Me' are some of the songs that will feature in Selena's new album. Moreover, she dominated the charts lately with 'Lose you to Love Me' and 'Look at her now' and now, the diva is excited to launch her next album, that promises a new flavour, unlike her previous albums.

While Selena is known to be a star in the professional front, the diva's personal life hasn't been easy. The American singer has gone through many ups and downs in her life starting from when she acquired Lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Selena had a devastating breakup with Justin Bieber

Selena revealed her illness in 2015 by speaking up about her diagnosis and medication. Moreover, she had a devastating breakup with her ex-boyfriend and singer Justin Beiber. While Bieber moved on with Hailey Baldwin forming a new relationship to making her his wife, Selena is still healing from the traumas of her past.

As everyone is aware of her personal life, Selena seems to have been using her life experience in her songs. Most of her songs after her breakup seem to be related to Justin. Well, the song 'Cut You Off' on her new album has raised some fiery speculations about Justin, however, Selena is yet to open up about it. Lets hope, the diva reveals it on the launch day of her new album Rare.