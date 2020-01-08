Kdrama Selection: The War Between Women, also known as Queen: Love and War, will be back with two new episodes on TV Chosun this Saturday and Sunday. Episode 7 is scheduled to air on January 11 and episode 8 will be telecast on January 12. The upcoming episodes will continue to focus on the love triangle between King Lee Kyung, Prince Lee Jae Hwa and Kang Eun Bo.

This time around the story is going to take an interesting turn and the Korean drama lovers may not really want to miss the upcoming episodes. Episodes 7 and 8 of the history drama will be broadcast live globally on the official website of TV Chosun this Saturday and Sunday at 10.50 pm KST. The two new episodes can also be streamed through various streaming sites.

This week, the Kdrama will be half way through and a promo for the upcoming episode has already teased an intense battle between King Lee Kyung and Prince Lee Jae Hwa. Yes, the real enemies are going to meet each other. As of now, the King did not know that the Prince is making a move against him and the Prince did not know that the lady he is admiring is the twin sister of former Queen.

What to expect in episodes 7 and 8?

In the upcoming episodes, the King will probably use his powers to know more about the Prince and his scheming against him. On the other end, the Prince will be disappointed to know about the relationship between Kang Eun Bo and the former Queen Kang Eun Ki. He will work harder to become a King.

Meanwhile, Queen mother will do everything to get Kang Eun Bo eliminated from the Queen's selection and things are going to become really tough for the female lead. She will have to face some new challenges for getting through the second round and become one of the final three contestants for the Queen's selection.

Will Kang Eun Bo reveal her true identity to the King?

However, the female lead may have to reveal her true identity to the King as soon as possible to save the life of her friend Wal. He got arrested by the King's men in the sixth episode due to a misunderstanding created by the real culprit. Now, the King wants to know everything about him and his female friend. So, the followers of Selection: The War between Women are eager to know if the King will get to know the real identity of Kang Eun Bo.

In order to find out more about it, watch episodes 7 and 8 of the history drama on TV Chosun this Saturday and Sunday, January 11 and 12, at 10.50 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first six episodes of the Kdrama here.

Watch the promo for episode 7 of Selection: The War between Women below: