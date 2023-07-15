See You in My 19th Life Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

See You in My 19th Life episode 9 will premiere on tvN Saturday (July 15) at 9.20 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the blooming romance between Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the new episode of this fantasy romance drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Ban Ji Eum. She has been getting reincarnated for thousands of years and remembers all her past lives. After her 18th life tragically ends, the woman decides to find the man named Moon Seo Ha she met in her 18th life.

Here is everything about See You in My 19th Life episode 9, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The ninth episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN Saturday (July 15) at 9.20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the show on TV. International viewers enjoy the show with subtitles on various online streaming details, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of See You in My 19th Life Episode 9:

Australia - 10.20 pm

Japan - 9.20 pm

The Philippines - 8.20 pm

Malaysia - 8.20 pm

Indonesia - 7.20 pm

Thailand - 7.20 pm

India - 6.00 pm

Europe - 2.30 pm

Britain - 1.00 pm

New Zealand - 12.00 am

The US - 6.15 am

Mexico - 8.30 am

Brazil - 9.30 am

Spoilers

See You in My 19th Life episode 9 will continue to focus on the romantic relationship between Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha. The onscreen couple might get closer to each other in the upcoming episode. They may also face some unexpected challenges.

The preview shows Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha struggling to decide their future together. Ban Ji Eun lacks confidence in going forward with the relationship, and Moon Seo Ha fears accepting the truth.

The mini-series stars Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Don Goo in lead roles. The supporting cast members include Cha Chung Hwa, Kim Si Ah, Lee Bo Young, Choi Jin Ho, Lee Chae Min, and Ryu Hae Joon.