See You in My 19th Life Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Ban Ji Eum. She has been getting reincarnated for thousands of years and remembers all her past lives. After her 18th life tragically ends, the woman decides to find the man named Moon Seo Ha she met in her 18th life.

Here is everything about See You in My 19th Life episode 8, such as airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The eighth episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN Sunday (July 9) at 9.20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the show on TV. International viewers enjoy the show with subtitles on various online streaming details, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of See You in My 19th Life Episode 8:

Australia - 10.20 pm

Japan - 9.20 pm

The Philippines - 8.20 pm

Malaysia - 8.20 pm

Indonesia - 7.20 pm

Thailand - 7.20 pm

India - 6.00 pm

Europe - 2.30 pm

Britain - 1.00 pm

New Zealand - 12.00 am

The US - 6.15 am

Mexico - 8.30 am

Brazil - 9.30 am

Spoilers

See You in My 19th Life episode 8 will continue to focus on the onscreen romance between Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha. The duo got closer to each other and shared a romantic moment in the last episode. The production team has released some promotional stills ahead of the chapter release.

The first photo shows Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha enjoying a meal together. The second image features Ban Ji Eum leaning on Moon Seo Ha while he prepares a meal. She hugs him tightly from the back in the third picture. The fourth still focuses on Moon Seo Ha as he looks tensed while lost in thoughts.

Watch See You in My 19th Life episode 8 on Sunday at 9.20 pm KST to know why the bright smiles disappear from Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha's faces.