See You in My 19th Life Ending Explained, Episode 12 (Finale): Did Ban Ji Eum Forget Moon Seo Ha?

See You in My 19th Life episode 12 aired on tvN Sunday (July 23) at 9:20 pm KST. The finale focused on Ban Ji Eun as she struggled to decide her future. She was clueless at the beginning. The female lead knew she was the reason for remembering the past lives. If she doesn't try to lead a normal life, people around her will continue to suffer.

However, Ban Ji Eun did not plan to erase her memories of Moon Seo Ha, Yoon Cho Won, and Kim Ae Kyung. She wanted to cherish all the good memories from her past lives and stay happy with the people she loved the most. It was impossible to enjoy her present life while remembering everything about her past. She had to take a call, or else people around her may suffer.

Kim Ae Kyung is already dealing with the consequences. Yoon Cho Won could be next in line. So, she had to decide whether she would continue to remember her past or not. As she got lost in thoughts, Moon Seo Ha reached out to her and helped her choose her future. Moon Seo Ha promised his lover that he would make sure she did not lose anything by letting go of her memories.

A New Beginning

Ban Ji Eun finally decides to let go of her memories in See You in My 19th Life episode 12. She courageously goes to the place where she died in her first life. The female lead calmly bids adieu to all the people from her past lives, including Moon Seo Ha, Yoon Cho Won, and Kim Ae Kyung. After erasing her memories of past lives, she focuses on her life as an automobile engineer in the finale.

Ban Ji Eun unexpectedly meets Yoon Cho Won and Kim Ae Kyung. Moon Seo Ha comes up with a plan to reunite with his lover. He offers a marketing job to her and waits for her reply. They reunite at Kim Ae Kyung's restaurant. Shortly they meet again at the hotel. Moon Seo Ha manages to win back Ban Ji Eun. See You in My 19th Life ended with a cliffhanger.

The creators of this fantasy romance drama have left it to the viewers' imaginations to know whether Ban Ji Eun and Moon Seo Ha will lead happy life. The open ending has left viewers wondering if there would be a second season for this mini-series. Stay tuned for an update about the next sequel.