See You in My 19th Life Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

See You in My 19th Life ending might feature a happy life for Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha. Episode 12 will air on tvN Sunday (July 23) at 9.20 pm KST. The finale will continue to feature the past connection between Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the new episode of this fantasy romance drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Ban Ji Eum. She has been getting reincarnated for thousands of years and remembers all her past lives. After her 18th life tragically ends, the woman decides to find the man named Moon Seo Ha she met in her 18th life.

Here is everything about See You in My 19th Life episode 12, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will return with a new episode on tvN Sunday (July 23) at 9.20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the show on TV. International viewers enjoy the show with subtitles on various online streaming details, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of See You in My 19th Life Episode 12:

Australia - 10.20 pm

Japan - 9.20 pm

The Philippines - 8.20 pm

Malaysia - 8.20 pm

Indonesia - 7.20 pm

Thailand - 7.20 pm

India - 6.00 pm

Europe - 2.30 pm

Britain - 1.00 pm

New Zealand - 12.00 am

The US - 6.15 am

Mexico - 8.30 am

Brazil - 9.30 am

Spoilers

See You in My 19th Life episode 12 will continue to focus on the complicated relationship between Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha. The onscreen couple will help each other in difficult times in the upcoming episode. They might find the reason for their reunion after thousands of years.

The preview shows Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha trying different ways to get their happy ending. The smitten couple console each other and promises to stay by one another during difficult times in the upcoming episode. The followers of this fantasy romance drama are curious to know if the onscreen couple will get their happy ending. Watch See You in My 19th Life episode 12 to find out how things change in the lives of Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha.

The mini-series stars Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Don Goo in lead roles. The supporting cast members include Cha Chung Hwa, Kim Si Ah, Lee Bo Young, Choi Jin Ho, Lee Chae Min, and Ryu Hae Joon.