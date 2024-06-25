Security Guard's Sinister Plot to Kidnap, Rape and Murder UK TV Presenter Holly Willoughby Foiled by Undercover Officer in the USA

A British court has heard that a security guard, obsessed with UK TV presenter Holly Willoughby, plotted to kidnap, rape, and murder her.

Gavin Plumb, a shopping centre security guard, allegedly spent two years planning the crime from 2021 to 2023. He had purchased metal cable ties, a knife, and chloroform in preparation. Plumb shared his plan with Marc, an undercover US police officer he met online.

Prosecutors revealed that Plumb had collected over 10,000 images of Ms. Willoughby, including deepfake pornography. He also tracked her movements through social media.

In January 2022, Plumb posted in an online group, "Abduct Lovers," expressing his obsession and intent. He wrote, "Getting this b*tch is all I can think about. I have wanted this for years." By February, he added, "Fantasy isn't enough anymore. I want the real thing."

Plumb's detailed plan involved kidnapping Ms. Willoughby from her home, taking her to his residence in Harlow, Essex, and murdering her in an abandoned building where her screams couldn't be heard.

In October 2023, Plumb was arrested after the undercover officer alerted the Met Police, thwarting his plans. Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC stated, "The defendant had carefully planned what he would do and how he would do it, purchasing items that would assist him in carrying out the attack."

Plumb has a history of kidnapping-related crimes. In 2006, he tried to force two women off a train with a fake gun and a note. In 2004, he attempted to tie up two teenage girls in a Woolworths stock room.

Ms. Willoughby, who stepped down from hosting 'This Morning' last year, has waived her right to anonymity. She lives in London with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children.

The trial at Chelmsford Crown Court is expected to last two weeks. Plumb denies all charges.