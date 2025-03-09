Armed Indiana Man Shot at by Secret Service Near White House in Latest Security Breach

Secret Service officers shot an armed man near the White House early Saturday after he brandished a gun and confronted them. The suspect, an Indiana resident, was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Authorities said the man parked his vehicle at 17th and G Streets NW, near the presidential residence. He then walked the streets while openly displaying a firearm. The incident occurred after agents received a tip about a suicidal individual heading toward the Capitol.

Gunman Confronts Secret Service

According to officials, Secret Service officers spotted a man matching the description of the reported individual. He was seen carrying a gun near the White House. As agents approached him, he refused to comply and displayed his weapon.

A confrontation followed, during which Secret Service personnel opened fire. The suspect suffered injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not provided an update on his condition. No agents or bystanders were hurt.

Official Statement on the Shooting

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the shooting in a statement.

"Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW," he said.

Officials said agents found the suspect's car parked on the street. He matched the description of the suicidal person previously reported to law enforcement.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which our personnel fired shots," the Secret Service stated.

Was Trump at Risk?

Former President Donald Trump was not at the White House when the shooting happened. He was in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The late-night encounter occurred months after Trump survived an assassination attempt. In July, a gunman opened fire during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed Trump's ear, leaving his face covered in blood. The attack led to heightened security measures for the former president.

Ongoing Investigation

The Metropolitan Police Department's Force Investigations Team is now leading the inquiry. This unit examines all officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia.

Authorities are working to determine the suspect's motives and whether he posed a broader threat. So far, investigators have not revealed any connection to organized groups or specific targets.

Law enforcement has not released the suspect's name. However, reports indicate that he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Heightened Security Near White House

Following the incident, security near the White House was briefly tightened. Officers cleared the area while investigators processed the scene. Authorities have not reported any ongoing threats.

This event underscores ongoing concerns about security in Washington, D.C. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert for potential threats, especially near government buildings.

Similar Incidents in Recent Years

Attacks or security breaches near the White House are not uncommon. Several incidents in recent years have raised alarms about potential threats to high-profile figures.

Authorities continue to monitor and assess security protocols to prevent future incidents. Meanwhile, the investigation into Saturday's shooting remains active.