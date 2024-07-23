Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Nine Days After Major Security Failure Led to Trump Assassination Attempt

Embattled Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle has announced her resignation less than two weeks after the agency's disastrous failure at Donald Trump's July 13 campaign rally, where he was wounded by an assassin's bullet. Cheatle, a 28-year veteran of the Secret Service, had been under increasing pressure to resign in recent days.

However, she maintained that she would remain on the job. On Tuesday, she announced her resignation in a letter to agency staff. Cheatle admitted she was responsible for the major lapse in a letter to her colleagues on Tuesday, after a harsh Capitol Hill hearing on Monday where numerous Republican and Democrat lawmakers called for her to resign.

Accepting Her Fault

Cheatle was also heavily criticized for claiming that her agency didn't monitor the gunman's room because it was "sloped." She resisted resigning from her position for nine days following the lapses that resulted in Trump being hit in the ear.

Moments before the news was announced, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Calif.) stated that he would not support impeaching Cheatle, even though Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) had advocated for it the previous day.

"Impeachment, as we know, is reserved for treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors," he said. "Maladministration and utter incompetence, unfortunately, are not impeachable offenses – but there are other ways to achieve the desired end."

Informed of her resignation during a briefing, he joked that Cheatle "must have been watching our press conference," and called it the "right thing to do."

"Look, our reaction, the immediate reaction to her resignation is that it is overdue. She should have done this, at least a week ago," he said.

What She Wrote in Her Resignation Letter

"To the Men and Women of the U.S. Secret Service," Cheatle wrote in her letter announcing she had stepped down. "The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders and financial infrastructure.

"On July 13th, we fell short on that mission. The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases. As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse.

"However, this incident does not define us. We remain an organization based on integrity and staffed by individuals of exceptional dedication and talent. As I've stated, the Secret Service will move forward with our investigatory and protective mission in a steadfast manner.

"We do not retreat from challenge. However, I do not want my calls for resignation to be a distraction from the great work each and every one of you do towards our vital mission.

"When I got the call asking if I would return to the Secret Service after my brief retirement, I did not hesitate. I love this agency, our mission, and the great men and women who sacrifice so much every day. I have, and will always, put the needs of this agency first.

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director.

"When I assumed the role as your Director, I pledged to do so with honor and integrity.

"These values have guided my entire career for 29 years. As many of you know, I served as a special agent for 27 years – securing events for FPOTUS Clinton, working as a supervisor on VP Cheney's detail, leading RTC, operating as the SAIC of ATL, supervising VP Biden's detail, and finally overseeing the agency's protective mission under the Trump Administration as AD-OPO.

"As I stated in the hearing yesterday, all of you are worthy of trust and confidence. You deserve the nation's support in carrying out our critical mission. One of my favorite things about this workforce is that the men and women are fiercely committed to our mission.

"Thank you for all that you do, and will continue to do, for our great nation."