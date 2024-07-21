Secret Service Bosses Denied Trump's Request for More Agents and Snipers for Two Years Before Assassination Attempt

Secret Service officials repeatedly denied Donald Trump's requests for additional security in the two years leading up to last weekend's assassination attempt. Four insiders told The Washington Post that Trump, 78, requested additional agents and magnetometers at large public events he attended, as well as more snipers for outdoor venues.

According to the outlet, each of these requests was denied by senior officials who said that the agency did not have the resources to meet the former president's demands. It was also revealed that Trump was receiving less protection than other former presidents and major party presidential candidates after losing the 2020 election and his bid for a second term.

Never Got the Security Cover He Demanded

These oversights were unearthed following the attempted assassination of Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last Saturday. Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to bypass security at the rally and open fire on the presidential candidate.

Crooks was positioned on a rooftop just 130 yards from Trump when he fired as many as seven rounds, grazing the politician's ear and killing an audience member seated behind the stage. Two others were seriously injured.

The Secret Service's mishandling of the situation has been labeled "an enormous security failure," with many calling for the resignation of the agency's director, Kimberly Cheatle.

Crooks' attempt on Trump's life was made possible by several instances of negligence by the security agents.

Somehow, Crooks was able to fly a drone over the rally site on the same day as the event, which investigators believe was his effort to assess the situation and prepare for the assassination attempt

Additionally, he was spotted by law enforcement at the Trump rally site because they sensed something was off, but they lost track of him before the attack took place, according to reports.

Witnesses have since claimed that they alerted the police about a man with an AR-style rifle who was seen climbing onto a building. Despite this, Crooks was still able to open fire from the roof he accessed.

This could be the worst security lapse since President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded at a Washington D.C. hotel in 1981.

Secret Service to Be Blamed

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has been under increasing pressure to resign over the past week, stood by her denials in a meeting with Trump campaign leadership in Wisconsin on Monday, according to insiders.

However, after massive holes in the former president's security team were exposed, the agency has shifted its stance.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, acknowledged to The Washington Post that the agency had denied Trump's requests for additional security but claimed it only learned of the new information after the tragedy.

Guglielmi explained to The Post that there were "some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided," but the agency instead relied on state or local partners to enhance security.

"The Secret Service has a vast, challenging, and intricate mission," Guglielmi said in a statement. "Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other difficult environments. We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialized operational needs."

Insiders told The Post that local law enforcement was brought in for the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, because the Secret Service headquarters denied the former president's request for additional resources.

Trump's personal detail makes requests for resources—such as manpower, equipment, and technology—to Secret Service headquarters, which can approve or deny these requests at their discretion.

Only if denied would the detail contact the field office to fill in with any available resources, including local law enforcement.

According to sources who spoke to The Post, the level of security provided to Trump varies from event to event, depending on what the local field office can supply.

Ultimately, Secret Service headquarters decides what resources are allowed to be allocated.

Despite the harrowing experience, Trump has continued his campaign, now with enhanced security measures in place.