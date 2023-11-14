In a late-night incident on November 12 in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, the US Secret Service reported that its agents guarding President Biden's granddaughter took action, firing shots to stop potential intruders attempting to break into an unoccupied government vehicle.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service's chief of communications, around 11:58 p.m., agents encountered what seemed to be three individuals breaking a window of the parked, empty vehicle.

An agent discharged a service weapon during the encounter, apparently without hitting anyone. The suspects quickly fled the scene in a red vehicle, prompting a regional alert for assistance.

The Secret Service clarified that no protectees were in harm's way during the incident. Both the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service are actively investigating the matter.

Though the Secret Service did not specify the individual under protection, various news outlets indicated that the incident involved Naomi Biden, President Biden's 29-year-old granddaughter and a practicing attorney.

(With inputs from agencies)