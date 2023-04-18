The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Episode 10 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse episode 10 will air on SBS TV this Tuesday, April 18, at 10 pm KST. The upcoming chapter might feature the beginning of a romantic relationship between Yoon Dan Oh and Kang San. People in South Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it on the official website or Wavve.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the upcoming episode of this historical romance drama with subtitles on Viki and Viu. Viki will release the new episode with subtitles in most of the regions. K-drama fans in Asia can watch it on Viu.

The total duration of the new chapter will be approximately 60 minutes. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here is the International Air Timings of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Episode 8:

Australia - 10.30 pm

Japan - 10 pm

The Philippines - 9 pm

Malaysia - 9 pm

Indonesia - 8 pm

Thailand - 8 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3 pm

Britain - 2 pm

New Zealand - 1 am

The US - 6 am

Mexico - 9 am

Brazil - 10 am

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Story and Cast

The mini-series revolves around the life of a young woman who runs an Inn. She was once the beloved youngest daughter of a well-off family. But she is the only breadwinner in her family now. The young lady provides shelter to the young population in the country to earn money. The story unfolds after three young men with deep secrets start staying in the Inn as scholars preparing for the civil service entrance exam.

This historical romantic thriller drama features Shin Ye Eun, Ryeoun, Jung Gun Joo, and Kang Hoon as the main cast. The supporting actors include Lee Mi Do, In Gyo Jin, Han Chae Ah, Hwang Bo-reum Byeol, Oh Man Seok, Hyun Woo, Ahn Nae Sang, Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Gi Ae, and Gil Eun Hye.

Watch The Secret Romantic Guesthouse episode o on SBS TV this Monday at 10 pm KST to know how the team works together to bring change in the country while protecting their loved ones. International K-drama fans can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Viki or Viu.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Episode 9 Preview

The preview for this week teases the beginning of a romantic relationship between Yoon Dan Oh and Kang San. Yoon Dan Oh and Kang San would promise to protect each other during tough times in Episode 10 of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse. The producers recently revealed the mystery man in the teaser poster, which was released in February. The person is Lee Seol, who embraces Yoon Dan Oh with a tight hug.

The image reflects the charismatic, soft, and sad look of Lee Seol and the pain in Yoon Dan Oh's eyes. They seem to be determined to protect each other during tough times. The viewers can look forward to the growing romance between the onscreen couple while they try to help one another.

"The special poster completes a sensuous cut of the petal-like heart-fluttering and dire feelings that Yoon Dan Oh and Lee Seol have for each other. The special poster that symbolizes the official start of part two has been released after the reveal of Lee Seol's identity, which is the drama's axis of reversal," the production team shared.