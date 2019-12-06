Eddie Murphy is a proud man. Not because of his exceptional acting and comic timing, but his brood of 10, a number that get different reactions from men and women. Murphy's youngest one, Max, from fianceé Paige Butcher, completed the perfect 10 score after he was born last year. The Nutty Professor, who recently became a grandfather, has kids in the age group 1 to 30, with Max being the youngest and Eric being the eldest.

Murphy gets mixed reaction from men and women

Opening up for the first time about his kids, Murphy, while speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, said that he finds it 'Okay' to have fathered a handful of kids. Revealing how people react to him having 10 kids, the 58-year-old said: "Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy! How much did that (expletive) cost?' " he jokes. "And women, it's kind of like there's something sexy about it I think. 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing," added the actor.

'It's a love fest at home'

Murphy shares his eldest son Eric, with a former girlfriend Paulette McNeely. A year younger is Christian with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood. Murphy has five children Bella Zahra( 17) Zola Ivy (19), Shayne Audra (24), Bria(29) and Miles (26) with his former wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

The Dolemite Is My Name star also shares Angel (12) with former Spice Girls member Melanie Brown. Murphy's youngest ones Izzy Oona (3) and Max (1) are with fiancée Paige Butcher. The actor had revealed, in the past, that there is no ill-will among the large family, and everyone gets along fine with each other. "Everybody's really cool with each other and it's all love all the way around everybody gets along that's a good thing. It's a love fest at the house," he said.

Eddie all set to make a comeback as a stand-up

The star who played the onscreen avatar of real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore is all set to make his comeback as a Stand-up, after a hiatus of nearly three decades. "The last time I did stand-up, I had no kids, I had never been married and I was 27 years old. I'm 58. I have 10 kids. I've been married and divorced. So I have so much stuff to talk about."

Speaking about his 'big comeback' on NBC's Saturday Night Live, said that he 'kinda wanted to go back after the 40th anniversary.' Murphy had left the show in 1984 to focus on his acting and music career. However, after During Spade's fiasco in mid -nineties, Murphy had completely alienated himself from the show.

During the 'Hollywood Minute' segment of the show, Spade had shown a photo of Murphy and said, "Look, children, it's a falling star! "I was waiting for the right time to take the next step. Dolomite made this the perfect time," said the star who would appear on SNL's Christmas show.