'Friends' fame actor Jennifer Aniston has managed to keep her fans glued to her Instagram profile ever since she made her debut on the photo-blogging site on October 15. The actor has finally opened up about her hilarious debut in to the world of social on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. On the show when she was asked about her decision to get onboard the social media platform by DeGeneres, she said, "It was just one of those things. Eventually — it's not going anywhere, right? So And it's not that scary."

Further when Aniston was told by the host that she broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers, in 5 hours and 16 minutes. To which Aniston replied," That's crazy, this thing, huh?." A lot has been written and said about the actress' debut on Instagram with a picture of her along with her 'Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

As of Monday, the 'Morning Show' actor has managed to garner 17.2 million followers on Instagram. During her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', DeGeneres and Aniston further discussed the host's recent kiss with Howard Stern on her show. Speaking about the kiss, DeGeneres told Aniston that she has kissed men despite her interest in women. Ellen asked the Friends actor about the last time she kissed a woman. It was then Aniston and DeGeneres shared a kiss and the picture has been shared by Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram.

On the work front, Jennifer will next appear with Reese Witherspoon in 'The Morning Show' an American comedy-drama web TV series will be premiered on Apple TV+ in November. The duo have previously shared the screen in the famous sitcom, 'Friends', they were cast as sisters in the show.