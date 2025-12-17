Secret California Religious Cult's Leader, Other Members Charged with Murders of Man, Child

Members of a secret California-based religious group have been charged with murder over the deaths of a man who vanished in 2023 and a child who died in 2010.

Shelley "Kat" Martin, 62, who was described as a leader and "prophetess" of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, was charged in the deaths of Emilio Ghanem, 40, whose burned-out pickup truck was found in a desert, and 4-year-old Timothy Thomas, known as Timo.

"What you have here are two separate very winding roads of cases that are now beginning to lead to justice," San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said.

Martin's husband, Darryl Martin, 58, was also charged with murder in connection with Timothy's death. The charges were filed against the couple on Monday in county Superior Court.

Martins Allegedly Prevented Medical Attention to Timothy, Leading to His Death

A statement from Anderson's office described His Way, based in Hemet, as a "religious high-control group." According to police, Thomas died in 2010 after his parents placed him in the temporary custody of the Martins.

"Shelley and Darryl Martin took an active role in preventing Timo from receiving medical treatment. ... Timo's death could have been prevented had he been allowed to receive medical attention for his appendicitis," said Colton police Chief Anthony Vega. The boy's father, former His Way member Andre Thomas, also was charged with murder in the child's death.

Ghanem Disappeared Weeks After He Decided to Part Ways with the Cult

The other victim, Ghanem, was a member of His Way for nearly 20 years before he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, police said. He traveled back to California in May 2023 and was last seen at a coffee shop in Redlands. The investigation of his disappearance was being handled by local police but his body was never found.

Investigators, however, found evidence of a homicide when Ghanem's rental vehicle was discovered in the Mojave Desert, Redlands police Chief Rachel Tolber said Monday.

Another group member, 43-year-old Rudy Moreno, has also been charged in connection with Ghanem's murder.

Cult Also Under Investigation Over Man Missing Since 2019



The group also has been named in connection with the 2019 disappearance of member Ruben Moreno in Claremont, according to the Claremont Police Department. Ruben is the brother of Rudy Moreno, who has been charged in Ghanem's murder.

"The secretive and manipulative actions by the Martins and the members of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies presented particular challenges to the department's investigation," Tolber said.

In Timothy's death, investigators received new information from former His Way members who were reluctant to speak truthfully years ago, Colton police Sgt. Shawn McFarland told the Los Angeles Times.