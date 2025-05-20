Second Shot At Love Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Second Shot At Love episode 4 will air on tvN on Tuesday (May 20) at 8:50 pm KST. Han Geum Ju will take the self-assessment test to prove her alcohol tolerance to psychiatrist Seo Ui Jun. When her longtime friend requests her to assess her alcohol dependency, she confidently agrees to take the test.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

Second Shot at Love is a new romantic comedy drama starring Choi Soo Young and Gong Myung. Screenwriter Myeong Su Hyun wrote the script with Jeon Ji Hyeon. It focuses on the relationship between Han Geum Joo and Seo Eui Joon as they navigate their different views on alcohol. Chang Yoo Jung directed the mini-series.

Here is everything about Second Shot at Love episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romantic comedy drama will return with a new episode on Tuesday (May 20) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Second Shot at Love Episode 4:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Seo Ui Jun presenting a self-assessment test paper to Han Geum Ju. She calmly gets ready for a self-reflection with confidence. Her relaxed posture hints at her confidence in clearing the test effortlessly. However, the result could differ when revealed in the Second Shot at Love episode 4.