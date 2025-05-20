Second Shot At Love Episode 3 Recap, Review, and Reactions

Second Shot At Love episode 3 aired on tvN on Monday (May 19) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter followed Han Geum Ju and Seo Ui Jun as they got closer. Ui Jun kept blaming Geum Ju for calling off her wedding until he found out the real reason. After watching the third episode, viewers are curious to know if the relationship between Ui Jun and Geom Ju will change in the upcoming chapter.

Ui Jun seems to have a romantic attraction towards Geum Ju. But he is afraid of expressing his true feelings to her. According to him, she never considered him as a boyfriend. He was always a good friend to her. Will he gather the courage to propose to her in the upcoming chapter? The viewers can tune in to tvN on Tuesday (May 20) at 8:50 PM KST to see what lies ahead for the on-screen couple.

Second Shot At Love episode 3 focused on the relationship between Han Geum Ju and Seo Ui Jun. The five things the viewers learned about their favorite characters in this chapter are as follows.

Ui Jun never quit drinking. He secretly uses alcohol as a means to hide his pain.

Geum Ju is overconfident about her alcohol dependency. She thinks quitting alcohol is not a big deal. Geum Ju is not doing it because she has never found a valid reason to quit drinking.

Secrets surrounding Ui Jun: The viewers and Geum Ju are equally curious to know the reason for his return to his hometown.

Bong Sun Wook's admiration for Han Hyun Joo: He encouraged her to join the taekwondo class for free to relieve stress.

Kim Ju Yeop and Lee Ha Na's Wedding: Geum Ju learned about Kim Ju Yeop and Lee Ha Na's wedding, which will take place on the same day she planned to marry Ju Yeop.

Second Shot At Love Episode 3 Recap

The chapter began by teasing a mystery surrounding Ui Jun. The psychiatrist secretly depends on alcohol to hide a mystery from his past. Meanwhile, he furiously ignores his childhood friend when he finds her drunk. Lee Young Woong helps Ui Jun and Geum Ju rekindle their relationship. He visits his friend at his clinic and explains how much Geum Ju cares about him.

Ui Jun and Geum Ju unexpectedly meet at the lakeside. The psychiatrist suggests that his friend take a self-assessment test on alcohol dependency. She refuses to do so because of her confidence in alcohol tolerance. However, Geum Ju thinks about alcohol after she receives a refund message for her wedding hall. She calls her father to celebrate, and they enjoy a drink with Han Hyun Joo.

The trio successfully hides everything from Kim Gwang Ok until she sees the purchase bill. Gwang Ok confronts her husband and two daughters about their alcohol consumption. When the trio admits everything, she decides to leave the house and file for divorce. The trio requests her to change the decision and agrees to attend a campaign against alcoholism.

The Shocking News

The female lead attended the sobriety camp in hopes of reducing her alcohol dependency. Things took an unexpected turn after she received a message with details about Kim Ju Yeop and Lee Ha Na. Geum Ju runs away from the camp and hides inside the mountain. Everywhere in the camp are searches.

Meanwhile, Ui Jun went to Seoul with an emergency patient and saw Kim Ju Yeop with Lee Ha Na. The couple was excitedly talking about their unborn child. Their conversation helped Ui Jun understand why Geum Ju called off her wedding. He felt sorry for her and decided to ask her. When he reached the sobriety camp, people informed him that his friend was missing. He searched for her everywhere and saw her sitting alone on the mountain. She struggled to hold back her tears in front of him. He let her cry out loud.

Reactions

The first half of #SecondShotAtLoveEp3 lost me, but the second half pulled through. Geum-joo needs a bit more tough love. The show doesn't romanticize alcoholism, but I wish it highlighted resources more. She's lucky to have support.

I rly liked the direction where the show is leading, I get her mom's frustration about it & how she literally has power over the whole town that was hilarious — also kinda sad to see the sad history between both leads - nevertheless, can't wait for more!

The scene at the end of episode 3 of Second Shot At Love with Geumju opening up crying about her getting betrayed by the fiancé was so good, I hope they'll give us more raw scenes like that, but this being a romcom, I expect the comedy part to take over half the episodes!