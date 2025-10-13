Seattle Kennel Employee Charged with Animal Cruelty After Brutally Kicking Dog to Death

A Seattle kennel employee has been charged with first-degree animal cruelty after prosecutors say he brutally assaulted a dog under his care, leading to the animal's death.

Dejean Cornelius Bowens was formally charged on Sept. 29 by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for the Aug. 3 incident, which occurred while he was working at Lazy Dog Crazy Dog, a dog boarding facility in the Ballard neighborhood.

Bowens Became Irritable After the Dog Knocked Something Over, Suffered Internal Bleeding and a Kidney Rupture

According to the charging documents, Bowens became irritable after a black Labrador named Mitch, who was boarding at the kennel, knocked something over around 4:20 a.m. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Bowens intentionally kicking the dog multiple times and later punching him as the dog tried to hide under a table.

In a probable cause document, the veterinary staff at the Emerald City Emergency Clinic told responding officers that Mitch arrived at the clinic around 5:45 a.m., more than an hour after the alleged assault. The dog was found to be mentally unresponsive with internal bleeding and suspected kidney rupture. Staff attempted CPR five times but were unable to revive him.

"The abuse ultimately led to Mitch's death," the prosecutor's bail request stated, describing the incident as a "brutal attack on the pet of another, simply because the animal knocked something over."

Veterinary personnel at the clinic told officers that Mitch would have had a higher chance of survival had he been brought in immediately after the assault. According to witness statements included in the case file, Bowens initially admitted to kicking the dog during a conversation with clinic staff.

'I Messed Up Bad'

He also allegedly called a co-worker shortly after the incident, crying and saying, "I messed up bad I kicked the dog." That co-worker later helped transport Mitch to the vet.

Seattle police reviewed surveillance video from the kennel that allegedly corroborated the incident, showing Bowens pursuing and striking the dog. Video from the clinic showed him carrying the severely injured animal into the facility more than an hour later.

Bowens Faces Up to 5 Years in Prison

Bowens, who has no prior criminal convictions or warrant history, is not currently in custody. Prosecutors have requested that bail be set at $50,000 and are seeking a court order prohibiting Bowens from possessing or having access to any animals pending the outcome of the case.

In a probable cause statement, an SPD detective said it is reasonable to believe Bowens committed the crime of first-degree animal cruelty, a Class C felony under Washington law. If convicted, Bowens faces up to 5 years in prison or a fine up to $10,000, or both.

The dog's owner told police that his wife had dropped Mitch off at the kennel a few days prior, shortly before giving birth to their first child. They were expecting to pick up their pet on the morning of Aug. 3, the same day Mitch was killed, when they received the call from the emergency vet.

Kennel Issues Statement, Confirms Bowens Has Been Fired

In a social media post, the Lazy Dog Crazy Dog kennel stated that Bowens had been terminated from his job immediately after the incident.

"We are heartbroken and outraged by what happened. The actions of this former employee are in complete violation of our values, our mission, and the standard of care we've upheld for over 16 years while serving tens of thousands of dogs," the post continued.