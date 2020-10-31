Sean Connery, the charming Scottish actor to play the first 'James Bond,' has died, his family said on Saturday. Connery was 90.

The Academy Award-winning actor, best known for his portrayal of the British spy, was "unwell for some time" and died peacefully in his sleep at his house in the Bahamas, his son Jason Connery told the BBC. He celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

EON Productions, the company behind the spy thriller franchise, confirmed his death on Twitter. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Connery's death "devastated" them.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name's Bond... James Bond,'" they said in a statement. "He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

The suave actor started his acting career only by chance when he participated in a Mr Universe competition after the United Kingdom's Royal Navy released him of his duties due to his stomach ulcers. He was spotted by a casting director who asked him to join the chorus of an upcoming production. For a while, Connery weighed in becoming a professional football player but chose acting because he thought the acting career would last longer.

Connery was officially knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. He retired from his career spanning some 40 years in 2003.

Following are some of the charismatic actor's iconic quotes:

I haven't found anywhere in the world where I want to be all the time. The best of my life is the moving. I look forward to going.

Laughter kills fear, and without fear there can be no faith. For without fear of the devil there is no need for God.

Love may not make the world go round, but I must admit that it makes the ride worthwhile.

Your background and environment is with you for life. No question about that.

Some age, others mature.

There's one major difference between James Bond and me. He is able to sort out problems!

Perhaps I'm not a good actor, but I would be even worse at doing anything else.

I like women. I don't understand them, but I like them.

There is nothing like a challenge to bring out the best in man.