Who Is Sean Charles Dunn: DC Man Who Threw Subway Sandwich at Federal Agent Identified as DOJ Employee Who Is Now Fired from His Position

A Washington, D.C., man who threw a Subway sandwich at a federal agent earlier this week has been identified as a now former employee of the Justice Department. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that Sean Charles Dunn, 37, charged with felony assault for throwing the sandwich, has been fired from his position at the Justice Department.

"If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you," Bondi announced on X. "I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony," she added, confirming Dunn's firing from his position at the DoJ.

Fired for His Actions

"This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ," she added. "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

Dunn allegedly shouted profanities at a US Customs and Border Protection agent on Sunday night before hurling his sandwich at the officer.

Dunn was caught on camera as he allegedly shouted at and assaulted an officer using his Subway meal on August 10. The decision to slap criminal charges on Dunn comes as the White House vowed to "restore law and order" in the nation's capital. Police say that more charges could be pressed on the attacker.

"He thought it was funny. Well he doesn't think it's funny today because we charged him with a felony: Assault on a police officer," Pirro said in a video posted to X.

In a shocking video taken by a bystander, Dunn can be heard yelling at a group of US Border Patrol agents, calling them "f*cking fascists."

Holding his meal — his chosen weapon — he pointed at the federal officers and shouted "shame."

The tense confrontation unfolded right outside the busy Subway location where Dunn had bought the now-infamous sandwich.

After several moments of shouting from across the street, the suspect moved toward the agents and confronted Agent Gregory Lairmore directly.

While the agents stayed composed, Dunn grew more aggressive, standing just feet from one officer's face. He then hurled his footlong sandwich at Lairmore's chest before trying to make a run for it.

His escape attempt quickly failed, as agents chased him down and restrained him within moments of the attack.

No More Tolerance

Photos from the chaotic incident show the pink collared shirt-wearing suspect surrounded by officers from multiple agencies, including CBP and the FBI.

Dunn was arrested and booked at the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District. He allegedly told an officer: "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

"We're gonna back the police to the hill. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!" Pirro asserted in her video announcement. Dunn's arrest came as part of a broad crime crackdown launched under the Trump administration.

"We will rebuild our once-great cities, including our capital in Washington, DC, making them safe, clean, and beautiful again - and we want to make this city again safe," Trump said in January.

"We don't want people coming to Washington and getting mugged, shot, killed. We're going to stop it."

In March, Trump formed a task force with the purpose of "surging law enforcement to restore order and enhance DC's infrastructure."

He has described the city as facing a "rampant crime crisis" and labeled it a "nightmare of murder and crime."