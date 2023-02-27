Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 winners have been revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Sunday, February 26. The event was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, with a live broadcast. Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick bagged outstanding action performances by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture and television series.

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the nomination list with five nods each in the film section. The Fabelmans, Babylon, and Women Talking are expected to win big this year. Ozark leads the list of nominees in the television category with four nods, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Barry with three nominations.

Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Li Jun Li, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jason Bateman, Orlando Bloom, Emily Blunt, Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Quinta Brunson, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Antonia Gentry, Janelle James, Eugene Levy, James Marsden, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Ashley Park, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam Scott, Jenny Slate, Mark Wahlberg Zendaya were the presenters of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell for The Patient

Taron Egerton for Black Bird

Sam Elliott for 1883 - WINNER

Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

Evan Peters for Dahmer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt for The English

Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy - WINNER

Julia Garner for Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash Betts for Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan for Barry

Bill Hader for Barry

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate for Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Jean Smart for Hacks - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks for Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman for Ozark - WINNER

Jeff Bridges for The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus - WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Julia Garner for Ozark

Laura Linney for Ozark

Zendaya for Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau for The Whale

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano for The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett for TÃ¡r

Viola Davis for The Woman King

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler for Till

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler for Elvis

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Bill Nighy for Living

Adam Sandler for Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER

The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series