Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 winners have been revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Sunday, February 26. The event was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, with a live broadcast. Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick bagged outstanding action performances by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture and television series.
Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the nomination list with five nods each in the film section. The Fabelmans, Babylon, and Women Talking are expected to win big this year. Ozark leads the list of nominees in the television category with four nods, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Barry with three nominations.
Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Li Jun Li, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jason Bateman, Orlando Bloom, Emily Blunt, Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Quinta Brunson, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Antonia Gentry, Janelle James, Eugene Levy, James Marsden, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Ashley Park, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam Scott, Jenny Slate, Mark Wahlberg Zendaya were the presenters of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Steve Carrell for The Patient
- Taron Egerton for Black Bird
- Sam Elliott for 1883 - WINNER
- Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird
- Evan Peters for Dahmer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Emily Blunt for The English
- Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy - WINNER
- Julia Garner for Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash Betts for Dahmer
- Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan for Barry
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate for Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Jean Smart for Hacks - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary - WINNER
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks for Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman for Ozark - WINNER
- Jeff Bridges for The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott for Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus - WINNER
- Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Julia Garner for Ozark
- Laura Linney for Ozark
- Zendaya for Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau for The Whale
- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
- Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Paul Dano for The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
- Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett for TÃ¡r
- Viola Davis for The Woman King
- Ana de Armas for Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler for Till
- Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler for Elvis
- Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser for The Whale
- Bill Nighy for Living
- Adam Sandler for Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER
- The Woman King
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Stranger Things - WINNER