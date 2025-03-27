Screaming Unclothed Woman Attacks Travelers, Stabs a Man, and Declares Herself a Disney Princess Before Arrest at DFW Airport, Identified as Samantha Palma

The woman who created a massive disturbance at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has been identified as Samantha Palma, a 35-year-old traveler who was arrested after a shocking series of violent incidents on March 14.

Palma, who was traveling with her eight-year-old daughter, allegedly went on a violent rampage that began with her stripping naked and proceeded to include multiple physical assaults on airport staff and property. Witnesses reported that she ran through the terminal, destroying airport property and attacking multiple individuals.

According to detailed police reports, Palma's incident escalated rapidly. She reportedly stabbed a restaurant manager in the face and head using a pencil, then bit him on the arm, causing significant injuries. Multiple eyewitnesses recorded her erratic behavior, which included breaking a mounted television, throwing water at passengers, and running nude through the airport terminal.

When law enforcement arrived, they found Palma hiding behind an emergency door in Terminal D. She was still naked and covered in blood that was not her own. During questioning, Palma made several unusual statements, claiming to identify as Disney princesses Ariel and Pocahontas, and even referred to herself as the goddess Venus.

During her interview with police, Palma admitted that she had forgotten to take her medication on the morning of the incident. This revelation suggested a potential mental health crisis that may have contributed to her extreme behavior.

Airport security footage captured the entire incident, showing Palma's progression from initial disruption to full-scale violent outburst. One particularly striking moment showed her verbally abusing a passenger who attempted to offer her clothing, shouting profanities and continuing her rampage.

Authorities charged Palma with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed her on a mental health hold. The incident raised significant questions about airport security protocols and mental health intervention in public spaces.

At the time of her arrest, Palma was traveling with her young daughter, though details about the child's immediate welfare were not immediately disclosed. The child was reportedly with other family members or airport authorities following the incident.

Local law enforcement continues to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the event. Mental health professionals are expected to be involved in assessing Palma's condition and determining appropriate next steps for her treatment and legal accountability.

The incident has sparked discussions about mental health support and emergency response protocols in public spaces, particularly in high-traffic areas like international airports.

Palma remains in custody as investigations continue, with additional details expected to emerge in the coming days.