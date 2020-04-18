Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the world, scientists and physicians have been updating the list of symptoms that the disease manifests. Unfortunately, the list is only getting longer and weirder with symptoms such as loss of smell and taste becoming a part of it. Now, a Scottish woman complains of a new neurological symptom which she describes as 'short-circuiting' of her brain.

Tracey Binnie, from East Lothian, Scotland, is into her fourth week of recovery from the coronavirus infection. She recently took to social media to talk about her struggle with the disease and enquire about the health of fellow 'sufferers'.

"Shout out to all my fellow Covid19 sufferers! How many of you lovely ladies have also been hit by the bug? How are you coping with your symptoms and recovery?" she wrote in a Facebook post, according to Edinburgh Live. However, what she said next was bizarre.

'Short-circuiting' of the brain

After expressing her thankfulness for being at home and not being hospitalized, she asked, "One thing I did want to ask is whether anyone has had neurological symptoms?" She went on to write: I'm having trouble describing it, but I get frequent episodes of what feels like my brain is short circuiting ."

Binnie explained that she loses focus, and that it was more profound when she stood or sat. "It's really unpleasant," she said. Much to everyone's surprise, people responded in the affirmative. A user responded, "Yeah I know what you mean. Like you have had a bottle of wine and you zone out."

'Brain fog' a new symptom?

Binnie is one among the increasing number of people complaining of neurological symptoms brought on by the disease such as 'Brain fog' or mental fatigue. Brain fog is a broad term used to describe symptoms that affect cognitive functions. A person struggling with it may have memory lapses or struggle with processing information. It is also characterized by disorientation and trouble focusing.

The Daily Mail recently reported that a 50-year-old woman, Thea Jourdan, did not experience characteristic symptoms such a fever or a cold. Instead, it began as a 'dull headache'.Jourdan explained that she experienced exhaustion. She added, "I also had brain fog. I was unable even to fill out forms from the children's schools. I just wanted to sleep."

Another woman, known only as Christy, told The HuffPost that after having fever for a few days, she suffered from sinus congestion. This was following by headache and a crippling 'brain fog' that impaired her focus.

Varying symptoms among people

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the symptoms among those infected with the disease may vary from being asymptomatic to severe pneumonia and death. According to a study conducted among 55,924 COVID-19 by the WHO, the symptoms of the coronavirus can have diverse expressions. The report stated that the most commonly experienced symptoms were fever (87.9 percent) and dry cough (67.7 percent). The third common symptom was found to be fatigue (38.1 percent).

Newer reports suggest other rare and uncharacteristic symptoms are coming to fore. For example, Spanish experts warned that foot sores similar to the ones experienced during measles or chickenpox could be an early sign of the disease. Another study by British scientists said that the sudden loss of taste and smell could be a major symptom of the infection.