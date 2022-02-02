Scottish Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Student in Hotel After Getting Drunk at School Prom

A female PE teacher faces being struck over accusations of having sex with a pupil at a hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, following senior prom.

The teacher, who has not been identified, is accused of partying with students at the prom before going back to the hotel, where the students were staying the night, as reported by Glasgow Times.

Teacher Downed Shots, Danced Provocatively with Students at Prom

The teacher, employed with Gleniffer High School in Paisley, downed shots and danced inappropriately with students before telling them "Can we for a minute act like I'm not a teacher."

A pupil walked in on the teacher in bed with an 18-year-old male classmate at the hotel later that night, when she told the student, "Technically, I haven't touched him yet." The teacher is accused of having sexual intercourse with the 18-year-old student.

Teacher Faces Being Struck Off from Teaching Council

She is also alleged to have told her superior that she was at home when she was at the Premier Inn. She is now facing being struck off the register by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) next week.

"Between June 7 and 8, 2017, whilst employed by Renfrewshire Council as a PE Teacher at Gleniffer High School, at the senior prom and immediately thereafter, you danced inappropriately with pupils during the prom, including making inappropriate physical contact whilst dancing with them at SWG3, Glasgow.," the allegations read.

"You kissed Pupil A at the hotel in which pupils were staying for the night, the Premier Inn Hotel and engaged in sexual intercourse with Pupil A after the prom, at the Premier Inn," the allegations continued.

The teacher was also accused of being "under the influence of alcohol to the point of being inebriated" in the presence of pupils at the hotel and despite knowing that a former student of the school was in possession of drugs, she failed to report it to the appropriate authorities.

Scotland were alerted to the incident and investigated it at the time but found that no criminal offences had taken place.