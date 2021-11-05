After registering a big win against Afghanistan, India is ready for the next do-or-die battle against Scotland. Virat Kohli's men will be locking horns with Kyle Coetzer's side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue had lost the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Hence, the team, which was favourites to win the trophy at the start of the tournament, has just kept a slimmer chance of staying in the tournament.

Not only India has to win the matches against Scotland and Namibia by big margins to increase its net run rate, but New Zealand also has to lose one of its next matches. In the previous match, the Men in Blue won the match against Afghanistan by 66 runs.

Beating Scotland is not an easy task as it has shown in the tournament that it has sprung surprises. In the previous match against New Zealand, the team had given a run to Kiwis for their money.

The Blackcaps emerged victorious by just 16 runs. If it had lost, the Men in Blue had a fair chance of entering the next level of the tournament.

India's Probable 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Scotland's Probable 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans and Brad Wheal.

Where to Watch the Cricket Match Live Online in Your Country?

The match will be aired on Star Sports in India and it will be live-streamed on its app HotStar. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

Also, if you are using the TataSky dish connection and subscribed to the Star Sports channel, you can watch the match on its website and app for free.

In Pakistan, state-run PTV Sports will air the match. Those who want to watch the match online for free, please sign up to the channel using your mobile phone for free and log into the website to enjoy the action.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, StarzPlay in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.