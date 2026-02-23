The world is yet to overcome the bombshell announcement by President Donald Trump on February 19 of a directive to the Pentagon to locate and publish all regulated government reports on UFOs and extraterrestrial beings.

Supporters celebrated while sceptics scoffed. However, an ever slim and growing circle of scholars and disclosure activists is raising an inquiry that no one in the mainstream media appears to be eager to consider: what, then, if the most dreadful secrets that lie buried, in those files, have little to do with flying sauces, and everything with the parasites already residing within three billion human brains?

The Parasite That Turns Animals Into Zombies

One such single-celled brain parasite is Toxoplasma gondii, which has, according to the Professor of Indiana University School of Medicine, Bill Sullivan, already perfected the act of zombifying its hosts. The rats with the infection lose their fear of predation, not only cats but any kind of threat and walk to death with the disturbing composure.

Researchers at the University of Montana discovered that wolves that are infected with the parasite become boldly dramatic and disproportionately ascend to lead their packs. It is a mindbogglingly simple mechanism that directly steals dopamine synthesis in the brain, which is established in one study, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, in 2025, leading to the development of a propensity to take risks, act violently, and a dulled sense of danger.

It has already been implanted into an approximate of one in every three individuals on earth. Sullivan, whose work at IU School of Medicine has been specific on how Toxoplasma zombifies its hosts, has discovered that the behavioral change in infected mice can be reversed by administration of an FDA-approved blood pressure drug known as guanabenz to reduce brain cysts in infected mice and reverse behavioral changes.

However, this is where the hook lies, as scientists are up all night, once having been infected there is no remedy and the parasite stays in your brain permanently.

A New Discovery Just Raised the Bar

Researchers at the UVA Health have recently found something in a study which was published only last week in the journal Science Advances and which rewrites the way scientists think the parasite does what it does to survive. It turns out that Toxoplasma gondii has evolved to infect even the immune system T cells (CD8+) that are expected to kill it.

The cells infected counter this by initiating a self-destructive mechanism that is driven by an enzyme known as caspase-8 and the cells thus commit suicide in order to kill the parasite within the cells.

The discovery, though comforting in theory, carries a very disturbing connotation: the parasite has been waging a secret war within the immune systems of humans that is only today starting to be mapped out by science. The extent of that war that has already been lost how many of the three billion infected people is yet unknown.

Another January 2026 study further complicated the picture, finding that Toxoplasma cysts by concluding that Toxoplasma cysts long believed to be dormant were actually biologically active, and contained various distinct parasite subtypes that were all active in one host brain. The parasite, it does not appear to be asleep. It is working.

'The Pentagon Files Will Show They Knew': Conspiracy Theorists Connect the Dots

A fringe group of conspiracy theorists and disclosure proponents have not been resting on their laurels in the social media, connecting the zombie parasite research to the declassification order issued by Trump.

Netizens suggest in posts widely spread on X and Reddit that the Pentagon files ordered to be disclosed by Trump most certainly include records of classified research of biological methods to alter minds under the same black-budget programs that reportedly investigated recovered non-human technology.

A number of reports cite the past: the documented experiments of the United States government with behavior-altering drugs under MKUltra in the 1950s and 60s, which, until recently, was treated as a conspiracy theory, as proof that such programs are not only a possibility but have already been conducted.

What Scientists Actually Say and Why It May Not Be Comforting

The scientific community, in its turn, takes good care of the zombie framing. In healthy adult humans, Toxoplasma gondii does not produce symptoms, and the behavioral changes reported in the literature, risk-taking, slight changes in dopamine responses, slightly higher rates of schizophrenia, are so insidious that most infected patients would be unaware of them.

It has become the parasite's golden parachute, as Sullivan of the University of Indiana has remarked, to creep into the brain to such a degree that it generates an immune response, leading to abnormal behaviour, and to such a degree that it kills the host before it can be further reproduced.

However, the key word in such judgment is yet. Virologist Ben Neuman of the University of reading has also previously cautioned that viruses and parasites such as Toxoplasma lie on a spectrum, and that mutations, especially in circumstances of immunological stress, may theoretically cause them to shift to a more aggressive neurological control.

"We have parasites out there who come too near to making real walking-around zombies," Neuman has warned. What a modified, weaponized, or laboratory-enhanced form of Toxoplasma could appear like is an issue that has never been researched directly.

Trump's UFO Order: A Door to More Than Alien Files?

When Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would order Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to start releasing files on aliens and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena(UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information associated with these very tricky subjects, disclosure activists took a particular interest in the words any and all other information.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Christopher Mellon called the moment potentially consequential, while retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet told Defense Scoop he would 'believe it when he sees it.' Neither of them commented on biological research programs though.

It is yet to be seen whether will be found in the classified files when they finally come out anything besides unaccounted radar anomalies and sightings of weather balloons. However, with scientists still charting the phenomenal extent of the presence of a parasite already known to live in the brain of billions, a parasite that transforms wolves into bosses, rats into dinner and could be silently altering the behavior of humans on a population scale, the question remains.

FAQs on Toxoplasma, Zombie Parasites and Pentagon Files

1. Is Toxoplasma gondii actually inside human brain right now?

Possibly. Approximately one out of every three individuals on Earth is a carrier of the parasite and most of them are unaware of this. Infection is normally caused by raw and under cooked meat or cat faeces. It does not cause any symptoms in healthy adults with no immune conditions but in that case permanent cysts are formed in the brain tissue that never completely clears. No cure and no regular check is available.

2. Can Toxoplasma really change human behavior?

Yes, and this is what science has proved. Research indicates that infected persons portray significantly increased risk-taking behavior, a distortion of dopamine, and statistically significant rates of schizophrenia diagnosis. Behavioral takeover is dramatic and documented in animal models just like in the rat and wolf. In humans the influence is more subtle, yet real, to the extent that a number of researchers today refer to it as a low-grade, population-wide neurological influence operating quietly in the background.

3. Could a mutated version actually create zombie-like humans?

Not Hollywood-way, but scientists do not eliminate a more lethal mutation. Virologist Ben Neuman of the University of reading has simply said that parasites such as Toxoplasma already linger near the edge. Immune suppressions in the host and the environmental pressure on the parasite to evolve are the important variables. The scenario of the disclosure advocates claim the classified files might solve is a version that has been engineered in a laboratory, instead of being allowed to mutate naturally.

4. What exactly did Trump order declassified, and does it cover biological research?

On February 19, Trump issued an order to have the Pentagon and the pertinent agencies publish files on UFOs, UAPs, and, most importantly, any and all other information related to these unbelievably complex issues. That last provision is expressly wide-ranging and disclosure activists point out that black-budget biological research projects might technically apply to it, especially in cases where they were carried out in parallel or in reaction to supposed non-human technology recovery programs.

5. Has the US government ever conducted secret experiments with mind-altering pathogens?

Yes, and it is not a plot theory. The CIA in its MKUltra program, which was publicly disclosed through Senate hearings in 1977, affirmed that between 1950s and 1970s, the US government was subjecting its own citizens to LSD and other behavior-altering drugs without their knowledge. The question of whether there were any other programs afterward which dealt with parasitic or biological agents has never been reinforced or publicly researched.