A new study report has suggested that risks of morbidity and mortality from cardiovascular disorders are quite high among people living in middle-income countries. Scientists made this conclusion after analyzing the mortality rate of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders in 57 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) member countries.

Country's economic stability affects the health of people

During the study, researchers found that there is a vast difference between states in access to modern diagnostics and therapies. In ESC countries, cardiovascular disorders remain the most common cause of mortality among people, accounting for 47% of all deaths in women and 39% of all deaths in men.

The research report also suggested that there has been only a modest decline in the death rate among people in ESC countries in the past 27 years and in 11 countries, there has been no drop in death rate at all. As per the study, middle-income countries have more premature deaths (before 70 years) due to cardiovascular diseases when compared to people in high-income countries.

"The statistics emphasize the need for the concerted application of CVD prevention policies, particularly in middle-income countries where the need is greatest. Middle-income countries are less able to meet the costs of contemporary healthcare than high-income countries leaving patients with no access to modern cardiovascular facilities. The availability of transcatheter valve implantation, complex techniques for treating atherosclerotic coronary heart disease, and heart transplantation vary hugely," said Panos Vardas, the chief strategy officer of the ESC's European Heart Agency in Brussels, in a recent statement.

The impact of brushing on determining cardiovascular health

A few days back, another study conducted on 1,61,286 people in Korea had found that brushing the teeth regularly is linked to a low risk of developing cardiovascular disorders like atrial fibrillation and heart failure.

Experts who analyzed this finding revealed that there is no concrete evidence that substantiates the connection between oral health and cardiovascular health. As per these experts, people who care for their oral hygiene will be careful about the health of other body parts too, and it might be the reason behind a healthy cardiovascular system among people who brush regularly.