Getting a good night's sleep is important and insufficient sleep has been linked to poor health in many studies. Analysing data collected from wearable trackers, researchers from the SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Precision Medicine (PRISM) and the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) recently demonstrated that chronic sleep deprivation is associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk markers and accelerated biological aging. Their findings have been published in the journal Communications Biology.

In a bid to examine if the amount and quality of sleep one gets every day is linked to one's health and risk of disease, the PRISM-NHCS team analysed the sleep patterns of Singaporeans through data collected from wearable technology. More than 480 healthy volunteers donned Fitbit trackers and submitted one week's sleep data for the study. In addition to sleep data, the team collected detailed lifestyle information and data for cardiovascular disease risk factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose.

To estimate biological age, co-lead of the study, Asst Prof Lim Weng Khong, Chief Information Officer, SingHealth Duke-NUS PRISM and Assistant Professor, Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Programme, Duke NUS analysed the volunteers' whole-genome data to estimate their telomere lengths. Telomeres are compound structures of DNA at the end of the chromosomes in human cells that decline in length as one ages. As a marker of cellular age, telomeres are thought to represent one's biological age, as opposed to chronological age.

They can be affected by external factors such as diet, exercise and lifestyle. Studies have also linked short telomere length to adverse health outcomes including increased cardiovascular disease risk. The team found that the seven per cent of volunteers who slept less than five hours a night were twice as likely to have shortened telomeres compared to those who exceeded the recommended sleep amount of seven hours. They also had increased cardiovascular risk factors such as higher body mass indexes and waist circumferences.

"What we found was that volunteers with enough sleep tended to have longer telomeres compared to those that did not. This was even after accounting for other factors such as age and gender, and provides evidence for a link between chronic sleep deprivation and premature aging" said Lim.

Researchers can leverage wearables to obtain precise data such as sleep patterns more efficiently and can analyse large sets of data at one time. The growing adoption of wearables in Singapore means that more volunteers can contribute data from their own devices, providing further insights into health and disease."

Professor Michael Chee, Professor, Neuroscience and Behavioural Disorders programme, and Principal Investigator, Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience at the Duke-NUS, who was not involved in the study, commented that the findings are a reminder for Singaporeans to adopt better sleep habits. "East Asians as a group are the most sleep deprived people in the world.