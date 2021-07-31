Scarlett Johansson Has a Big D**k: Mia Khalifa on Black Widow Actress' Courage to Take on Disney

Scarlett Johansson is getting a lot of support over her decision to take on Disney over financial issues after the company decided to stream her latest film Black Widow at the same time as its theatrical release. Not just netizens, a few organisations that include Women in Film, ReFrame and Time's Up have put the weight behind the actress.

Now, former adult actress Mia Khalifa has extended her support for Scarlett Johansson in style. Hailing the Black Widow actress' courage to take on the company, she tweeted "Damn, Scarlett Johansson has a big dick. [sic]"

Mia Khalifa's bold comment has now gone viral.

Khalifa's Relationship Ends

The former adult actress was recently in the news after announcing her divorce with Robert. She revealed that they have been trying to make their married life work for the last year, but they have failed to sort out the differences. "We can confidently say that We gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other and that we really tried," she said in a statement.

She added, "We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for. We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest."

What is Scarlett Johansson's Controversy All About?

Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Disney stating that the company "breached the contract" by simultaneously streaming the movie on Disney+. She signed the contract with the studios that had guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release of the English flick.

Her bonuses are tied with the box office success of Black Widow. With the company streaming the film for Disney+ subscribers for an extra $29.99 surcharge, her compensation has been affected.

"Disney intentionally induced Marvel's breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel," the lawsuit said. Sources close to the actress told Wall Street Journal that stands to lose above $50 million in bonuses over the film's simultaneous release on the streaming platform.

The movie, though got a pandemic-era box office record by grossing $218 million in the first weekend at the worldwide box office, failed to leave a big impact in the next couple of days.

Responding to her lawsuit, Disney stated that her lawsuit has no merit. "The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," Disney stated. "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

