Netizens have hailed Scarlett Johansson for taking on Disney for breaching contract by streaming her movie Black Window on Disney+. The actress has sent a lawsuit to the company claiming that she suffered millions of dollars losses as the Hollywood flick was out on the streaming platform at the same time as its theatrical release.
The fans have extended their support to Scarlett Johansson, thereby reminding the studios that it has the obligation to honour its contracts. The actress deserves to be fairly compensated, netizens urge while stating that her bold decision would pave way for other actors to stand up to studios that breach contracts over streaming films.
Check Out Netizens Reaction:
Scarlett's Lawsuit
In her lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Scarlett Johansson said that Disney's Marvel Entertainment had guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release and her bonuses were tied to box office success.
"Disney intentionally induced Marvel's breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel," her the lawsuit said. Sources close to the actress told Wall Street Journal that stands to lose above $50 million in bonuses over the film's simultaneous release on the streaming platform.
Disney Claps Back
On its turn, Disney has strongly responded by stating that there was "no merit whatsoever to this filing. The company adds, "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date."
Upon its release, the movie grossed $80 million in North America and earned $78 million overseas, thereby minting $218 million in the first weekend at the worldwide box office. However, the collection saw a sharp dip in the following days. Yet it is set a pandemic-era box office record. The film's gross collection to date stands at $319 million.
Apart from the theatrical release, it was streamed for Disney+ subscribers for an extra $29.99 surcharge).