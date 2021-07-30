Netizens have hailed Scarlett Johansson for taking on Disney for breaching contract by streaming her movie Black Window on Disney+. The actress has sent a lawsuit to the company claiming that she suffered millions of dollars losses as the Hollywood flick was out on the streaming platform at the same time as its theatrical release.

The fans have extended their support to Scarlett Johansson, thereby reminding the studios that it has the obligation to honour its contracts. The actress deserves to be fairly compensated, netizens urge while stating that her bold decision would pave way for other actors to stand up to studios that breach contracts over streaming films.

Check Out Netizens Reaction:

The Shawarma Joint: (1/2) To be honest: "A contract is a contract.." is such a weird take on the whole situation. #Disney are clearly not the "good guys" but the huge money #ScarlettJohansson got & prob the money that will be added is enough for a lifetime.

(2/2) Durin a pandemic, where a LOT of people lost everythin & still don't know how & if they will recover, this leaves a really bad taste. Tbh I'm even a little disappointed that a certain part of the fanbase cancel other people 4 far less are taking her side. Makes you wonderThinking face

Sabrina Mitchell: Anyone else up for #BoycottDisney ? #ScarlettJohansson DESERVES TO BE TREATED WITH RESPECT

@Disney needs to correct the situation and pay her what she's owed. You owe her AT LEAST that much

Jessica: Scarlett Johanson is in the right. Disney wronged her and her costars. #ScarlettJohansson

@WaltDisneyCo work it out with this legend we need her on our movie screens for a long time to come. GO GRL FORCEFlexed bicepsSparkling heart

loserParachute| taking a break semi-ia✌@lizziemmaximoff disney you used covid as an excuse okay so let's continue...

- your parks are literally open

- shang-chi is getting released ONLY in theaters

- AND ur still filming movies and ur shows all during "covid"

soooo make it make sense Kissing face with closed eyes✌and pay my gurl #ScarlettJohansson

Tom: What's @Disney going to do to cover up & end the lawsuit by #ScarlettJohansson to save their own ass? Shows how big their ego has gotten

Char ⚘: It blows my mind that we still gotta fight for equal pay when it comes to gender cause I sure as hell know they would've paid Robert Downey Jr or Chris Hemsworth in full with no issue #ScarlettJohansson #BlackWidow #DisneyPlus

Stephen James: People quick to slate her for being greedy on the comments, but it looks like Disney pulled a fast one in relation to her contract with them. She's right to challenge it! #ScarlettJohansson #BlackWidow

Sofie Moon Scout: While #ScarlettJohansson deserves to be fairly compensated (she was a producer as well as star), #BlackWidow is a prime example on why studios, directors and stars need to adjust their ideas of movie going experience to fit the times. I LOVE going to the movies. Sadly, that is not a realistic option for me. I live in a moderately sized city and all the theaters near me remain closed. The closet one is too far to justify the expense. Streaming has been a way for me, and many others, to go back to enjoying films. Expecting something to be theaters only is not only unfair to the audience but unrealistic at this point. No one is going to go out and see a movie like they used to do. And if so, it's probably only once. Not multiple times which results in such large box office returns.

ZachZachZach: What #ScarlettJohansson is doing is the right thing. She's gonna get shit for it and she probably knows that. But it will pave the way for other actors to do the same to studios that violate over streaming. Streaming compensation will be a non negotiable in contracts going fwd.

get.me.out.of.this.mess: I hope #ScarlettJohansson wins this case cuz Disney deserves it for always trying to sweep her under the rug. She not only acted in the movie but was an executive producer.

Frankie Twenty: Using a pandemic to gaslight and disingenuously and publicly character assassinate someone that was integral to one of your cash cows is a move, it's definitely a move. #disney #istandwithscarjo #ScarlettJohansson

Laura Rosa: Scarlett Johansson better wins against Disney. All of the sexism put into Natasha Romanoff.They wronged her character so bad by portraying her weak! And now we finally got to see the real Black Widow in the movie and than Disney does that

#BlackWidow #ScarlettJohansson

#Marvel

Wendy Cates: If you don't think #ScarlettJohansson has every right to sue then you need to seriously educate yourself. They broke the contract and because of that she could lose millions. They deserve to be sued. Get yours, Scarlett. #BlackWidow